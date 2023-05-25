2023 BMW Z4 Roadster Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 89.30 Lakhs

BMW has launched the new Z4 Roadster in India at a whopping price of Rs 89.30 lakhs (ex-showroom). The new Z4 Roadster offers a thrilling driving experience with its dynamic design and powerful performance. Enthusiasts can choose the sporty BMW Z4 M40i model, which combines elegance with M automobile athleticism.

The new BMW Z4 Roadster showcases a modern and athletic design, embodying the essence of a true open-top sports car. Its exterior features fresh design accents, including the iconic BMW Kidney Grille, large air intakes, and vertically aligned LED headlights. The electric soft-top opens and closes seamlessly in just ten seconds, adding to the overall convenience and style. Aerodynamic elements and a sleek rear design contribute to the car’s sporty appeal, making it a head-turner on the road.

Inside the Z4 Roadster, drivers will find a cockpit designed with their needs in mind. The driver-focused layout enhances the overall driving experience, while ambient lighting and 2-zone air conditioning create a comfortable and luxurious atmosphere. The cabin also offers practical storage options for added convenience. The BMW Z4 M40i variant takes the experience to the next level, incorporating M-inspired elements such as M sports seats with extra adjustment options and an M leather steering wheel, ensuring maximum comfort and sportiness.

Buyers of the new BMW Z4 Roadster can further customize their vehicles with a wide range of optional equipment. These include features like Black mirror caps, Softtop Anthracite, Adaptive Headlamps, M seat belts, and a Harman Kardon Surround system. Advanced driver assistance features like Active Park Distance Control, Parking Assistant, and Driving Assistant are also available. Furthermore, customers can choose individual paint options like Frozen Grey to make their Z4 Roadster truly unique.

Under the hood, the BMW Z4 M40i is powered by an innovative petrol engine from the BMW EfficientDynamics family. This engine incorporates BMW TwinPower Turbo Technology, delivering enhanced power delivery, responsiveness, and improved efficiency. With a three-litre six-cylinder in-line engine generating 250 kW / 340 hp output and 500 Nm torque, the Z4 M40i can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/hr in an impressive 4.5 seconds. The 8-speed Steptronic Sport Transmission ensures smooth gear shifts, while the Variable Sport Steering provides optimal control by adjusting the steering effort based on the current speed.

The new BMW Z4 Roadster features a redesigned and modernized cockpit with the BMW Live Cockpit Professional and BMW Operating System 7.0. This setup includes a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a high-resolution touchscreen information display, providing a wealth of information within the driver’s direct view. Both displays are customizable, allowing drivers to configure them according to their preferences. The Live Cockpit Professional also offers an adaptive Navigation system with 3D maps, the latest BMW iDrive with touch controller, Wireless Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth connectivity, and 2 USB ports. Optional upgrades include a premium Harman Kardon Surround Sound system, a full-color BMW Head-Up Display, and Wireless Charging capability.

To enhance the driving experience, BMW EfficientDynamics technology is incorporated into the Z4 Roadster. Features such as Auto Start-Stop, ECO PRO mode, Brake-Energy Regeneration, 50:50 Weight Distribution, and lightweight construction maximize both performance and efficiency. The Driving Experience Control switch allows drivers to select different driving modes (ECOPRO, COMFORT, SPORT) to suit various driving conditions. Additionally, the standard Adaptive M Sport suspension, M Sport brakes, and M Sport differential on the BMW Z4 M40i Roadster elevate its already impressive handling capabilities.

The new BMW Z4 Roadster prioritizes safety with advanced technologies. It ensures optimal support with front and side airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer, crash sensor, and an emergency spare wheel.

The car comes with a range of customization options for paintwork and interior trims, allowing buyers to personalize their vehicles. It also comes with a standard two-year warranty and Repair Inclusive coverage for added peace of mind.

BMW India Financial Services offers flexible financing solutions through the BMW 360˚ Finance Plan. This plan includes attractive monthly installments and upgrade options, making it easier for customers to own their dream Z4 Roadster. Additionally, the company provides complimentary Secure Advance roadside assistance for the first year, ensuring a hassle-free ownership experience.

The introduction of the new BMW Z4 Roadster in India adds another exciting option for luxury car enthusiasts, combining style, performance, and advanced technologies in a convertible package.