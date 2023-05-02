2023 Ducati Monster SP Launched at Rs 15.95 Lakhs in India

Luxury motorcycle brand Ducati has launched the Monster SP in India, an ultra-compact, essential, and lightweight model that embodies the essence of Ducati. Priced at Rs 15.95 lakhs (ex-showroom), bookings are now open across all Ducati dealerships in India, with deliveries starting immediately.

The overall design of the Monster SP is similar to the standard variant, but it has several distinguishing features. The new variant comes with a passenger seat cowl and blacked-out parts, adding to its aggressive styling. The Monster SP also has higher-specification hardware, including Ohlins-sourced NIX 43mm upside-down front forks and an Ohlins rear monoshock, both fully adjustable for suspension tasks. Furthermore, it boasts a MotoGP-inspired livery.

Equipped with high-quality hardware, the braking system on the Monster SP comprises twin 320mm front discs that work in tandem with Brembo Stylema monoblock four-piston callipers to provide efficient stopping power. At the back, a single 245mm rotor is paired with Brembo two-piston callipers to complement the front brakes. Apart from the superior braking performance, the Monster SP features a stylish projector-style headlight with LED DRL, a compact fly-screen, a muscular fuel tank with integrated front turn indicators, a step-up seat, a side-slung twin-pod exhaust, and 17-inch alloy wheels on both ends to add to its aesthetic appeal.

In terms of features, the Monster SP comes with full-LED lighting and a 4.3-inch colour TFT display as standard. The Ducati Multimedia System and heated grips comes as an option. The console on the Monster SP displays various readouts, such as the lap timer, fuel gauge, and air temperature. Additionally, electronic rider aids are featured, including a launch control system, three ride modes (Sport, Road, and Wet), cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, power modes, and a quick-shifter.

Furthermore, the Monster SP is powered by a 937cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor that churns out 109.9bhp at 9,250rpm and a peak torque of 93Nm at 6,500rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox. Besides this, the maintenance intervals stand at 15,000km or 24 months. The bike boasts a 14-litre fuel tank and weighs 186kg (kerb).

The latest Monster SP will rival the Triumph Street Triple RS, BMW F 900 R, and Kawasaki Z900 in the Indian market.

