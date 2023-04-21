2023 Earth Day: Air India Announces Minimization of Single-Use Plastic by 80 Percent

Air India, ahead of the 2023 Earth Day, has announced lowering down usage of single-use plastic by nearly 80 percent on board all flights across its worldwide network. This has been achieved by the constant efforts of the a team of in-house experts and supported by catering partners and multiple vendors.

Also Read: Air India Starts TaxiBot Services at Delhi, Bengaluru Airports to Save Jet Fuel

The airline has decided to fully remove the 500ml plastic water bottles from all Economy Class seat pockets on widebody aircraft operating international flights. In addition, it has announced to substantially reduce the bulk uplift of 200ml water bottles on international as well as domestic flights. They will only be served on pre-set meal trays.

Air India will introduce water pour service from 1 litre water bottles during flight. The Tata Group-owned airline will also start replacing plastic zip lock bags (for cutlery), plastic straws and plastic stirrers with paper packaging, paper straws and wooden stirrers, respectively.

The country’s oldest airline will also roll out reusable linen bags on board while introduction of 100 percent compostable PET lids, primary-use plastic bags and 100 percent compostable waste bags is also on cards.

Read all the Latest Auto News here