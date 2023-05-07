2023 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Highway King Unveiled, Check What's New

The high-performance bike maker Harley-Davidson finally wrap off the limited edition 2023 Electra Glide Highway King model. This is the updated, more powerful third addition to the brand’s iconic Motorcycle Collection, which will be available for overseas customers.

There are reports that suggested that the companies might launch the model also for Indian customers. However, the company has not reacted or revealed any such plans regarding the same as yet. As per the official details shared by the manufacturer, Harley-Davidson has created only a limited 1,750 units of Electra Glide Highway King, which will be sold worldwide.

2023 Electra Glide Highway King engine and power

The bike will come with an iconic 1,868cc, Milwaukee-Eight 114, V-twin engine, which will generate a maximum of 94 bhp and 165Nm of peak torque. It will be equipped with a six-speed manual gearbox.

2023 Electra Glide Highway King Features

The 2023 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Highway King comes with a big dual-tone windscreen, a rider-only saddle, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a pulled-back handlebar, twin exhausts, lockable panniers, and designer wire-spoke wheels with white sidewall tyres. Interested customers will be able to purchase the cruizer in two different colour schemes: Hi-Fi Magenta and Hi-Fi Orange.

On the safety front, the 2023 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Highway King has Cornering ABS, traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, cruise control, and disc brakes from Brembo on both the front and rear wheels. As far as the suspensions are concerned, it features telescopic forks in the front and an adjustable mono-shock unit at the back.

