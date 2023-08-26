CHANGE LANGUAGE
2023 Hero Karizma 210 Website Goes Live, Reveals Overall Design Ahead of Official Launch
2023 Hero Karizma 210 Website Goes Live, Reveals Overall Design Ahead of Official Launch

August 26, 2023

Once 2023 Hero Karizma gets launched, it will will compete against feature-loaded bikes like the Bajaj Dominar 250, Bajaj Pulsar 250 and Suzuki Gixxer 250.

Hero’s one of the much-awaited motorcycles named Karizma, which had ruled in the 90’s, is all set to make a grand comeback on August 29, 2023. Ahead of the official launch, the official webiste of 210 cc bike has gone live, giving a clear idea about its overall looks, front fascia, and design elements.

As per the details shared on the website, it seems like the upcoming all-new Karizma 210 is likely to come with futuristic design elements, which will give tough competition to its ongoing rivals in the segment.

2023 Hero Karizma 210 Design

Customers can expect an edgy front fascia, aerodynamic fairing, and sculpted fuel tank. The brand also seems like adapted all the growing trends by introducing an eye-catching LED headlight headlight, paired with LED DRLs, which will not only provide good visibility but also make it look more stylish and classy.

2023 Hero Karizma 210 Features

Apart from this, the 210 cc segment bike also features a sleek tail section, split seat design, and low-set handlebar, making the motorcycle perfect for long rides as well as city commuting. Keeping all the young generation in mind, the company will introduce Karizma’s latest avatar in multiple color options including and dual-tone choices.

2023 Hero Karizma 210 Powertrain

Talking about the engine, the all-new Karizma will hit the market with a 210 cc, single cylinder, liquid cooling unit, which is likely to generate a max power of around 25 bhp and 30 Nm of peak torque. The power source will be equipped with a 6-speed gearbox.

2023 Hero Karizma 210 Rivals

Once launched, the bike will compete against feature-loaded bikes like the Bajaj Dominar 250, Bajaj Pulsar 250 and Suzuki Gixxer 250.

