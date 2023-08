Hero Motorcycle & Scooter India has finally launched the much hyped Karizma XMR in the Indian market today. The price starts at Rs 1.72 lakh (ex-showroom).

The bookings for the same will open today at 2:10 PM. Interested buyers can book the vehicle by visiting the official website.

The 2023 Karizma draws its power from a 210 cc, single-cylinder, liquid cooling engine. The unit generate a max power of around 25 bhp and 30 Nm of peak torque. The motor is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.