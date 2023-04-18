2023 Honda City e:HEV Review: Efficient, Effervescent and Electrifying

Honda City e:HEV was first launched on May 4, 2022 in the Indian market. First things first, it is the hybrid version of the highly popular Honda City sedan. The 2023 version of the Honda City e:HEV has been introduced in a new avatar with some updates on the exterior as well as inside the cabin. Moreover, it now boasts of ADAS Level 2 tech.

We got out hands on the 2023 Honda City e:HEV during the national media drive in Greater Noida. It was flaunting Lunar Silver Metallic colour scheme. In this piece, we will try to figure out whether the City e:HEV has really got the impetus that will make it the segment leader.

2023 Honda City e:HEV Design

2023 Honda City e:HEV gets a few minor changes on the exterior which are not very evident either. Moreover, it looks the same as the petrol version. The only difference on the exterior is the use of blue accents around the Honda logo and the e:HEV badging on the trunk.

If you look up close, there is a new sporty diamond chequered front grille along with the new carbon-wrapped bumpers at the front and rear to give it a sportier stance. The trunk lip spoiler on the Honda City e:HEV enhances the sporty feeling. The full LED headlamps at the front and the Z- shaped 3D wrap-around LED tail lamps blend well with the overall profile of the car.

Another significant change from the previous generation is on the wheels; you will notice new dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels on the 2023 Honda City e:HEV.

2023 Honda City e:HEV Interior and Features

Honda City has never let one down on comfort and the amount of space on offer. The premium leather upholstery on the seats in beige welcomes you as soon as you step inside the cabin of the 2023 Honda City e:HEV.

There are a few updates on the interiors of the 2023 Honda City e:HEV. One of the most significant is the use of ambient lighting near front door handles and on the floor. The company has used a glossy carbon finish on the dashboard. Interestingly, all these key updates are also available on the 2023 Honda City Petrol. Now you get a designated wireless charger at the front. Moreover, there is an electric parking brake with an auto brake hold.

Now let’s move to the rear seats of the new sedan. There is no complaint as far as legroom and headroom are concerned. It’s spacious enough for three passengers at the rear. Smartphone pockets, rear AC vents, and two charging ports are what you get for the comfort of rear seat occupants.

Now let’s talk about the features of the 2023 Honda City. In the front, you get a 17.7 cm HD TFT meter with a driver information interface and power flow meters. We also get a 20.3 cm touchscreen infotainment system which is brighter than before. It is easy to read and comes equipped with Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The company is offering a 5-year subscription to Honda Connect, which allows you to access some features of the car from the comfort of your home using Alexa, a Smartphone, or a smartwatch.

What sets Honda City e:HEV apart from the regular Honda City is a technology called Regenerative Braking. This feature allows one to gain massive fuel efficiency in city conditions.

The 2023 Honda City also boasts of a fully automatic climate control system that cools down the car quickly and has an inbuilt 2.5 PM cabin air filter to purify air within the cabin. The new sedan also comes packed with 8 speaker music system and it offers good sound quality. One touch electric sunroof just completes the premium feature list of the 2023 Honda City e:HEV.

2023 Honda City e:HEV Engine and Performance

2023 Honda City e:HEV features a 1.5-liter Atkinson cycle engine paired with an electric motor, which provides a combined output of 109 bhp and 253 Nm of torque. The powertrain is mated to an electronic continuously variable transmission (e-CVT) that delivers smooth and seamless shifts.

The e-CVT unit comes with three automatic drive modes namely EV Drive Mode, Hybrid Drive Mode, and Engine Drive Mode. The overall performance leaves no room for disappointment.

The e:HEV system uses regenerative braking to recharge the battery pack while driving, which helps to improve fuel efficiency. The 2023 Honda City e:HEV also features an Eco Assist system, which provides real-time feedback on driving style and helps to optimize fuel efficiency. Honda claims one can easily get a fuel efficiency of 27.13 km/l. However, during our drive, we could achieve around 22-23kmpl.

2023 Honda City e:HEV Driving and Handling

The handling of the 2023 Honda City e:HEV is light. Despite being a long car, it is quite easy to manoeuvre in traffic. The sitting position and the view from the cabin inspire one to hit hard on the accelerator. The acceleration and the torque helps in overtaking smoothly.

The braking is decent as the car comes equipped with ventilated disk brakes at the front and drum brakes at the rear. The 2023 Honda City e:HEV continues to offer that comfort thanks to the McPherson Strut with Coil Spring suspension system in front and the Torsion beam with Coil Spring suspension system at the rear. Despite being a sedan, it will not disappoint you while driving through bumpy and uneven terrains. The comfort on offer during the journey is the biggest factor behind Honda City’s massive popularity.

2023 Honda City e:HEV Safety Features

2023 Honda City e:HEV has secured the highest 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP. The sedan comes equipped with 6 airbags and a lane watch camera. The sedan also debuts first-in-segment ADAS Level 2 tech. Fondly addressed as “Honda Sensing” by the brand, it is packed with a plethora of safety features.

Although, Honda Sensing Level -2 is not a RADAR-based sensor but a very efficient wide-angle camera that helps the driver in keeping the car and the passengers inside safe.

Some of the helpful features are the Collision Mitigation Braking system that applies the brakes automatically to avoid a collision. Lane Keeping Assistant is another helpful feature that keeps the vehicle in the center of the lane and some of the other safety features are Auto High-Beam, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Lead Car Departure Notification.

Hill Start Assist works quite smoothly and comes to your rescue even on flyovers with massive traffic and gives you the confidence to take this car on the hills for your next adventure.

2023 Honda City e:HEV Review: Verdict

The 2023 Honda City comes at a starting price of 18.89 lahks (ex-showroom) and claims a mileage of 27.13 km/l. The company is also offering a 10 Year Anytime Warranty with this new sedan. Moreover, now 2023 Honda City e:HEV is available in 2 variants i.e. V and ZX.

The 2023 Honda City is a full package of Drivability, Comfort, Performance, and Efficiency. The e:HEV might seem heavy on the pocket but it’s a complete package and leaves no room for dissatisfaction. The key highlight is the efficiency and availability of Honda Sensing (ADAS – Level 2). I feel that it is safe, reliable, and fuel-efficient. There is no other sedan in the market right now to offer all this at this price point.

