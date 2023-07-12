2023 Honda Dio Details Leaked Ahead of Official Launch, Gets Twin Digital Instrument Cluster

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India is all set to launch the MY2023 Dio in the country anytime soon. However, ahead of the official launch, the details of the upcoming scooter has been leaked online.

As per the leaked information, the revamped Dio comes loaded with a plethora of thrilling features, some of which were previously seen in the Activa. However, the highlight of the Dio’s makeover lies in its impressive instrument cluster. Unlike the MY2023 Activa, which misses out on a digital LCD display, the Dio boasts not just one but two such screens.

The prominent feature of the new instrument cluster is the rectangular display with a captivating blue backlight. This larger-than-life screen, reminiscent of the Hornet 2.0’s instrument cluster, serves as the hub of important information such as speed, tachometer, and side-stand indicator. It’s an LCD paradise that meets the blue-backlit destiny of Dio riders.

Furthermore, positioned above this striking display is an additional cluster showcasing crucial signs like engine service, battery and smart key indicators. Not to mention the three-step ECO indicator that adds to the Dio’s efficiency. All these essential details could have easily found their place within the new blue-backlit display, making it a more streamlined and clutter-free experience. It won’t be surprising to see this new instrument screen making its way into other Honda scooters as well.

While the MY2023 Dio takes a leap in terms of features, Honda has chosen to keep the side stand cutoff as an optional feature, even in the top-spec H-Smart trim. It’s important to note that only the H-Smart variant boasts Activa’s new smart key, which supports keyless entry. Additionally, the H-Smart and DLX trims are equipped with LED headlights, ensuring enhanced visibility on the road.

In terms of performance, the engine remains unchanged across all trims, featuring a reliable 110cc powertrain that churns out an impressive 7.75 bhp of power and 9.03 Nm of torque. However, it’s worth mentioning that the MY2023 Dio does not offer a disc brake option at this time. The front wheel sports a 12-inch tyre, while the rear comes with a 10-inch one.

The 2023 Honda Dio’s stunning array of colours. The STD variant offers Sports Red2, Jazzy Blue Metallic, and Mat Axis Grey Metallic options that are sure to turn heads. If you opt for the DLX variant, you’ll have the chance to stand out with Mat Axis Grey Metallic, Dazzle Yellow Metallic, or Mat Sangria Red Metallic. And for those who choose the H-Smart variant, get ready to make a bold statement with choices like Rs Mat Sangria Red Metallic, Matte Dark Blue, or Pearl Igneous Black.