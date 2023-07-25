2023 Honda Elevate Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed Ahead of Official Launch

In an exciting development for automobile enthusiasts, Honda has recently disclosed the much-awaited fuel efficiency specifications of the upcoming Elevate SUV, set to hit the Indian market in September 2023.

With test drives slated to commence in mid-August, eager customers can soon experience the prowess of this remarkable vehicle as it arrives at dealerships.

2023 Honda Elevate: Mileage

Honda has also unveiled the impressive fuel efficiency figures for the Elevate. The manual gearbox variant showcases a commendable 15.31 kilometers per liter (kpl), while the CVT-equipped version takes it up a notch, delivering an impressive 16.92 kpl. With a generous 40-liter fuel tank, the manual version offers a remarkable potential range of up to 612 kilometers on a full tank, while the automatic variant reaches up to an impressive 679 kilometers. It is essential to bear in mind that real-world conditions may slightly affect these figures.

2023 Honda Elevate: Powertrain Options

The base variant of the Elevate will sport a 120 bhp, 145Nm, 1.5-litre petrol engine, coupled with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Enthusiasts can also opt for the 7-step CVT automatic transmission. While there won’t be a petrol-hybrid powertrain for the Elevate, Honda is gearing up to launch a BEV version based on this exceptional SUV.

2023 Honda Elevate: Dimension

In terms of size, the Honda Elevate mirrors the dimensions of renowned models like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, boasting a length of 4,312mm, width of 1,790mm, height of 1,650mm, and a wheelbase of 2,650mm. Furthermore, it sets itself apart with an exceptional ground clearance of 220mm, leading the way in its segment.

2023 Honda Elevate: Design & Variants

The Elevate will be available in four distinct trims - SV, V, VX, and ZX. Even the base-level SV trim exudes style and convenience with its LED projector headlamps, automatic climate control, 16-inch steel wheels, and dual front airbags.

2023 Honda Elevate: Features

For those seeking the pinnacle of luxury and technology, the top-of-the-line Elevate ZX will not disappoint. It boasts a 10.25-inch touchscreen, six airbags, the sophisticated Honda Sensing ADAS suite, an eight-speaker setup, leatherette brown upholstery, soft-touch dashboard, and an auto-dimming interior day/night mirror. Additionally, the ZX trim comes in a unique Phoenix Orange exterior paint shade, available exclusively for this variant, along with several appealing dual-tone options.

2023 Honda Elevate: Expected Price

With such an impressive array of features, the Elevate is expected to be priced around Rs 1 lakh-1.5 lakh higher than the equivalent City variant, as per insider information from dealers. Prospective buyers can anticipate a starting price of approximately Rs 11 lakh, with the top-of-the-line model likely to be priced around 19 lakh (ex-showroom).

2023 Honda Elevate: Rivals

Once launched in the Indian market, Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta and the recently launched Kia Seltos facelift, which boast additional features and the option of a diesel engine, as well as the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Toyota Hyryder, which offer petrol-hybrid powertrain options. Moreover, the Skoda Kushaq and the Volkswagen Taigun SUVs also pose a formidable challenge in this dynamic segment.