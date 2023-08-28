2023 Honda Hornet 2.0 Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 1.39 Lakh

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the eagerly awaited 2023 Hornet 2.0 OBD2 compliant edition at a captivating price tag of Rs. 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

2023 Honda Hornet 2.0: Design

The 2023 Hornet 2.0 debuts with a confident design and eye-catching, cutting-edge graphics. The design highlights include a LED headlamp, LED winkers, an X-Shaped LED tail lamp, and a sporty split seat.

The 2023 Hornet 2.0 features an eye-catching ten-spoke alloy wheel design and a short silencer. The aluminum-finished foot pegs effortlessly contribute to the overall style quotient, underlining its aesthetic prowess.

2023 Honda Hornet 2.0: Features

The 2023 Honda model features a fully digital instrument cluster, an underbelly pan, an engine kill switch, and a single-channel ABS system. The LCD dashboard incorporates a five-level illumination adjustment, showcasing essential information such as a gear position indicator and a service due reminder.

2023 Honda Hornet 2.0: Engine Specification

The 2023 Hornet 2.0 is powered by a revamped 184.40cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder BSVI OBD2 compliant PGM-FI engine that churns out an impressive 17.03 bhp of power and 15.9 Nm of peak torque. The motor is further mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

2023 Honda Hornet 2.0: Chassis

The 2023 Hornet 2.0 boasts an assist and slipper clutch, a cutting-edge feature that enables smoother upshifts and precisely controls rear wheel lock-ups during demanding downshifts. Furthermore, the suspension setup consists of a Golden Up-side Down (USD) front fork and a monoshock rear setup. In terms of brake, the bike gets dual petal disc brakes accompanied by a single-channel ABS.

2023 Honda Hornet 2.0: Ride and Handling

Due to its stress-free riding posture, the Hornet 2.0 achieves the ideal balance between high-octane performance and a comfortable riding experience.

Equipped with wider tubeless tires (110mm front and 140mm rear), it instills rider confidence. Additional conveniences like the engine-stop switch, hazard lights, side stand indicator, and sealed chain all contribute to the seamless experience.

With the 2023 Hornet 2.0 OBD2, HMSI offers a unique 10-year warranty package (3-year standard + 7-year optional), demonstrating their dedication to earning the trust of their customers.