2023 Honda Livo Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 78,500: Features, Specs, and More

Honda 2-Wheelers India has launched the 2023 Honda Livo 110 at a starting price of Rs 78,500 (ex-showroom Delhi) in the country. Available in two variants namely Drum and Disc, it is now equipped with a OBD2 compliant 110cc PGM-FI petrol engine with Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) tech.

The 2023 Livo gets a DC Headlamp, striking new graphics and modern front visor as standard while riding on tubeless tyres. The fuel tank design with chiseled shrouds is bold too while the tail-lamp looks decent as well. Some of the notable features in the motorcycle include Integrated engine start/stop switch, Service due indicator, Externally placed fuel pump and Combi-Brake System (CBS).

The long single setup seat measures 657 mm in length and the ground clearance stands at 163 mm. It has been equipped with a 5-step adjustable rear suspension. Honda is also offering a special 10-year warranty package (3 years standard + 7 years optional extended warranty) on the motorcycle.

Introducing the 2023 Honda Livo, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Since its debut in 2015, Livo has been a favorite among aspirational buyers in its category and with the introduction of OBD2 norms, we are elevating its appeal to new heights. Now infused with advanced technology, the 2023 Honda Livo is a perfect blend of style, comfort and performance that meets the expectations of modern-day riders.”