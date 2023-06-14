2023 Honda Unicorn Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 1.09 Lakh

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has once again delighted its customers with the much-awaited launch of the new OBD2 compliant 2023 Unicorn. Priced attractively at Rs. 1,09,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi), this remarkable two-wheeler is set to revolutionize the biking experience.

Equipped with Honda’s latest technology, the 2023 Unicorn is ready to lead the way into the next era of transformation. At its heart lies the BSVI OBD2 compliant mid-size advanced 160cc PGM-FI engine, providing unparalleled performance and superior efficiency.

Designed to deliver exceptional low-end torque and fuel efficiency, the advanced and efficient engine of the 2023 Unicorn boasts a compression ratio of 10:1, resulting in punchy performance. With the inclusion of a rocker arm that reduces friction losses and a counterweight balancer that minimizes vibrations, riders can enjoy smooth acceleration from low to high rpm.

The new 2023 Unicorn comes equipped with a plethora of safety features. The ABS (Anti-brake system) ensures enhanced braking performance on the roads. Additionally, front and rear tubeless tires offer added security by preventing immediate deflation in case of a puncture.

The high-performance Rear Mono Shock suspension, situated below the seat and mounted on the advanced diamond frame, provides unparalleled riding comfort and stability. With a high ground clearance of 187mm and a long wheelbase of 1335mm, riders can feel confident and comfortable on any terrain. The long seat, measuring 715mm, offers ample space for comfortable long-distance travel. Moreover, the seal chain requires less frequent adjustments and maintenance, while the Engine Stop Switch allows for the convenience of turning off the engine with a simple button press during brief stops.

The broad front cowl with a smoked screen and a voluminous tank gives the 2023 Unicorn a bold look. Furthermore, the bike flaunts chrome strokes on the side cover, chrome garnish on the front cowl, and the iconic 3D Honda Wing Mark on the fuel tank. The signature tail lamp design and meter console further amplify its distinctive personality.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India is giving a special 10-year warranty package on the 2023 Unicorn, another industry first, ensuring exceptional value and reliability for customers. With the option to extend it for an additional 7 years, this package comes with a standard guarantee of 3 years.

The 2023 Unicorn is available in four captivating color options: Pearl Igneous Black, Imperial Red Metallic, Mat Axis Gray Metallic, and Pearl Siren Blue. With its unbeatable performance, comfort, and style, the new Unicorn is set to conquer the roads and ignite the passion of riders across the nation.