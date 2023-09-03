2023 Hyundai i20 Facelift Teased Ahead of Official Launch

Ever since Hyundai launched the updated version of the feature-loaded hatchback i20 back in 2020, the four-wheeler undoubtedly grabbed a lot of attention and gave a big boost to sales. After witnessing an overwhelming response to the vehicle, the brand decided to launch the facelift version of the vehicle, which will hit the market later this year.

Ahead of the official release, the company has shared a teaser across its social media platforms, revealing the overall design, and some of the major updates. However, the company has not shared any specs-related details as yet. But, reports say it might drop soon.

Upcoming Hyundai i20 Facelift Design

As per the official teaser, the car looks identical to the current generation model. However, some cosmetic updates can be noticed. The list includes a redesigned front grille, improved LED headlight setup, noticeable changes toward rear profiles, and minor updates on the taillight. Apart from this, it also seems like some job also being done from the alloy wheel front, which adds charm to the vehicle.

Upcoming Hyundai i20 Facelift Interior

Talking about the major updates inside the cabin, the upcoming is expected to come with a redesigned dashboard, which will be equipped with a dashcam feature, similar to the newly launched Exter. Customers can expect better quality plastic from the interior and improved seating comfort.

Upcoming Hyundai i20 Facelift Features

In order to attract new customers, the company also expected to introduce some of the advanced features, which include an electrically adjustable sunroof, multi-functional steering wheel, automatic dual climate control, parking sensors from both ends, ambient lighting, 360-degree camera, wireless charger, multiple airbags, updated larger touchscreen infotainment system, supported by all the wireless car connect technology and whatnot.

Upcoming Hyundai i20 Facelift Engine

Report says the brand is likely to carry forward the current generation engine option, which means customers will get a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine option that will generate a max power of 81 bhp and 118 bhp respectively.