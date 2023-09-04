CHANGE LANGUAGE
2023 Hyundai Venue, Venue N Line Launched in India, Most Affordable SUV with ADAS Tech


2023 Hyundai Venue, Venue N Line Launched in India, Most Affordable SUV with ADAS Tech





September 04, 2023







2023 Hyundai Venue Launched: It has become the most affordable SUV in India to feature Hyundai SmartSense (ADAS) tech

Hyundai India has launched the 2023 Venue and Venue N Line in the country. Equipped with the first-in-segment ADAS tech, the 2023 Hyundai Venue is priced in a range of Rs 10.33-13.34 lakh (ex-showroom) while the 2023 Hyundai Venue N Line comes in a price bracket of Rs 12-13.90 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market.

2023 Hyundai Venue Price and Variants

ModelFuel/Engine OptionVariantEx Showroom Price
VenueKappa 1.0 Turbo GDi PetrolS(O) MT10,32,600
SX(O) MT12,44,200
SX(O) MT Dual Tone12,59,200
SX(O) DCT13,23,100
SX(O) DCT Dual Tone13,38,100
U2 1.5 CRDi DieselSX(O) MT13,18,700
SX(O) MT Dual Tone13,33,700

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Over the last two and a half decades, Hyundai has been redefining mobility experiences for Indian customers with the introduction of advanced solutions. Today, we are proud to introduce ADAS on compact SUV VENUE, making it India’s most affordable SUV with this advanced safety technology. Both VENUE and VENUE N Line will now feature Hyundai SmartSense. With this introduction, Hyundai now offers 5 Models equipped with ADAS that include IONIQ 5, TUCSON, VERNA, VENUE & VENUE N Line."

2023 Hyundai Venue N Line Price and Variants

Venue N LineKappa 1.0 Turbo GDi PetrolN6 MT11,99,900
N6 MT Dual Tone12,14,900
N8 MT12,95,900
N8 MT Dual Tone13,10,900
N6 DCT12,79,500
N6 DCT Dual Tone12,94,500
N8 DCT13,74,800
N8 DCT Dual Tone13,89,800
