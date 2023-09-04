2023 Hyundai Venue, Venue N Line Launched in India, Most Affordable SUV with ADAS Tech

Hyundai India has launched the 2023 Venue and Venue N Line in the country. Equipped with the first-in-segment ADAS tech, the 2023 Hyundai Venue is priced in a range of Rs 10.33-13.34 lakh (ex-showroom) while the 2023 Hyundai Venue N Line comes in a price bracket of Rs 12-13.90 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market.

2023 Hyundai Venue Price and Variants

Model Fuel/Engine Option Variant Ex Showroom Price Venue Kappa 1.0 Turbo GDi Petrol S(O) MT 10,32,600 SX(O) MT 12,44,200 SX(O) MT Dual Tone 12,59,200 SX(O) DCT 13,23,100 SX(O) DCT Dual Tone 13,38,100 U2 1.5 CRDi Diesel SX(O) MT 13,18,700 SX(O) MT Dual Tone 13,33,700

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Over the last two and a half decades, Hyundai has been redefining mobility experiences for Indian customers with the introduction of advanced solutions. Today, we are proud to introduce ADAS on compact SUV VENUE, making it India’s most affordable SUV with this advanced safety technology. Both VENUE and VENUE N Line will now feature Hyundai SmartSense. With this introduction, Hyundai now offers 5 Models equipped with ADAS that include IONIQ 5, TUCSON, VERNA, VENUE & VENUE N Line."

2023 Hyundai Venue N Line Price and Variants