Hyundai Motor India has commenced the production of 2023 Verna at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Chennai. The company has released a video on its official Youtube channel showcasing the same. Furthermore, the sedan has been developed through the Ultimate Science of Human Engineering – a combination of Man, Machine & Emotion that harmonizes the transformation of metal to excellence.

The 2023 Hyundai Verna will be offered in a total of four variants namely EX, S, SX, and SX(O). The vehicle will draw its power from a 1.5L turbo petrol unit and a 1.5L naturally-aspirated petrol motor. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed IVT, and a 7-speed DCT.

“At Hyundai, it has been our constant endeavour to make advanced safety technologies increasingly accessible to customers. The all-new Hyundai VERNA perfectly reflects this vision and will boast of a comprehensive safety feature package of 30 standard safety features. Additionally, as we transition closer to delivering futuristic mobility experiences, the all-new Hyundai VERNA will also be equipped with Hyundai SmartSense – Level 2 ADAS that will create a new benchmark in this segment,” as commented by Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd.

Talking about the safety features, the all-new Hyundai Verna will come equipped with 6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Curtain and Side) as standard fitment. Besides this, the sedan will offer 30 standard safety features. These include All 3-Point Seatbelts (All Seats), Seat Belt Reminder (All Seats), Speed sensing auto door lock, Impact sensing auto door unlock, ABS (Anti-lock braking system) with EBD, Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), Headlamp escort function, Automatic Headlamps, ISOFIX, Lane change indicator, Burglar Alarm, Rear Defogger, Keyless entry, and Rear parking sensor.

Moving on, the 2023 Hyundai Verna will feature Hyundai SmartSense – Level 2 ADAS functionality. Having said that, the Hyundai SmartSense will offer driving safety functions, driving convenience functions, and parking safety functions. In addition to this, the mid-size sedan will be equipped with over 65 advanced safety features like ESC (Electronic Stability Control) with VSM, Hill Start Assist Control (HAC), All Disc Brakes, EPB (electric parking brake), Front parking sensors, ECM (electro chromic mirror), Cornering Lamps, TPMS (Highline), Hyundai SmartSense.

