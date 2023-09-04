2023 Jawa 42 Bobber Teased Ahead of Launch, Details Inside

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles is all set to bring the updated version of Jawa 42 Bobber. Ahead of the official launch, the bike manufacturer has shared shared a teaser image, revealing some of the important updates and key features.

2023 Jawa 42 Bobber Launch Date

It has been reported that the upcoming BS6 stag 2 compliant motorcycle is expected to be released somewhere around the end of September. However, the brand has not revealed any related details about the same as yet. Some reports also claim that the company will drop the launch and pricing soon.

2023 Jawa 42 Bobber Design

As per the image shared by the company, the upcoming Jawa 42 Bobber seems quite identical to the current model. However, some noticeable cosmetic changes can be seen in the updated version. The bike also shares a similar seating arrangement as the ongoing model, featuring black-colored Bobber 42’s batching on side panel.

2023 Jawa 42 Bobber Updates

The latest edition will also come with eye-catching improved dual exhausts, typical signature circular tail lamps, and multi-spoke alloy wheels, which somehow add charm to the bike.

2023 Jawa 42 Bobber Engine

Report says the upcoming Bobber 42 will feature the same engine option as the current model, which means customers will get a 334cc, single-cylinder unit, which will generate a max power of around 30 bhp and 32.64 Nm of peak. The power source will be equipped with 6-speed gearbox.

2023 Jawa 42 Bobber Brakes

As far as the breaking mechanism is concerned, the bike will have dual-channel ABS at both ends, which will allow the riders to have a smooth and steady stopping.