2023 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launch in India: Priced at Rs 3.43 Lakh, Gets New Colors

Kawasaki India has launched the 2023 Ninja 300 at a sticker price of Rs 3.43 lakh (ex-showroom, India) in the country. It will be available in three new colours namely Lime Green, Candy Lime Green, and Metallic Moondust Grey. The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 300 deliveries will start from next week in India.

Also Read: Kawasaki W175 Launched at Rs 1.47 Lakh, Replaces Ninja 300 as Most Affordable Kawasaki in India

The 2023 Ninja 300 Lime Green has been christened as KRT Edition as it features lime green as base colour with black graphics on the fairing along with red highlights. In addition, it boasts of race-inspired graphics.

As for the Candy Lime Green paint shade, it gets dual-tone green colours with updated graphics on side panels and fuel tank. Last but not the least, the Metallic Moon Dust Grey shade, being the darkest of modern grey tones, flaunts a black splash and green-coloured strip on side panels and cowl.

Kawasaki claims that the introduction of new paint schemes will boost the sales of the Ninja 300. Adorning the sharp new Ninja styling, the 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 300 has the largest displacement in its category at 296 cc. The twin-cylinder liquid-cooled, 4-stroke parallel twin engine with fuel-injection system belts out top power of 38 bhp and peak torque of 26.1 Nm.

top videos

The suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks while the rear has been equipped with a short-style silencer with a complex cross-section. Based on a high-tensile diamond steel frame, the 2023 Ninja 300 is offered with assist & slipper clutch which is based on racing technology and acts as both a back-torque limiter and self-servo mechanism.

Being one of the best entry-level sports bikes presently available in India, it also gets Dual Channel ABS, Race inspired windshield, Dual-Dial instrumentation with multi-function LCD, and Fine atomising injectors and Dual throttle valve.