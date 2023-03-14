2023 Kawasaki Versys 1000 Launched in India at Rs 12.19 Lakh, Gets New Features

Kawasaki Motors has finally launched the updated version of Versys 1000 in the country. The 2023 model looks identical to the outgoing version. However, it does get some minor updates that further makes it slightly expensive.

Talking about the price, 2023 Versys 1000 stands at Rs 12.19 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price tag, the bike locks horns with BMW F900 XR and Triumph Tiger 850 Sport. It will be offered in a single variant.

Also Read: Kawasaki Ninja 300 Price Slashed by Rs 10,000, Offer Valid Till Dec 31, 2022

Design-wise, the 2023 Kawasaki Versys 1000 flaunts a twin-pod headlight and an adjustable windscreen. The fairing is further integrated with cornering lights. Furthermore, there is a luggage rack towards the rear and a side slung exhaust. The bike is offered in dual-tone metallic matte graphene steel grey with metallic spark black color.

The feature list comprises a semi-digital instrument cluster with an analogue style tachometer and a multi-function LED screen. The bike also comes with a Bosch IMU that controls the anti-lock braking system, electronic cruise control, Kawasaki cornering management function, smartphone connectivity, traction control system, assist & slipper clutch among many others.

2023 Kawasaki Versys 1000 draws its power from a 1043cc inline 4-cylinder engine that churns 118.2 bhp power at 9000 rpm and 102 Nm torque at 7500 rpm. The motor is further mated to a 6-speed gearbox via a slip and assist clutch.

As for the suspension setup, the bike gets a 43mm upside down fork at the front and a mono-shock at the rear. The braking duty is taken care of by a dual 310mm disc upfront and a single 250mm rotor towards the rear end.

Read all the Latest Auto News here