2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Booking to Kickstart Tomorrow, Check Details

Hyundai’s sister company Kia Motors today announced the commencement of bookings for newly unveiled Seltos, starting from 14th July, 2023. The company also introduced a ‘K-Code’ program, which allows customers to skip a long waiting period, and will put their SUV’s delivery on the highest priority.

If wondering how to get that code, this only can be generated by existing Seltos owners from the Kia India website. Or they can acess ‘MyKia app for the same. However, the K-code will not be applicable after July 14. Meanwhile, bookings for the all-new Seltos can also be made either from authorized Kia dealerships across the country or from company’s official website.

Here’s What Company’s CEO Said About 2023 Seltos

Commenting about the updated SUV, Mr. Tae-Jin Park, MD & CEO, Kia India, said, “We are happy to initiate the pre-bookings for the latest avatar of Kia’s most successful brand – The Seltos. We are confident that the new Seltos will carry on the baton of Kia’s growth journey similar to the current Seltos. We acknowledge the invaluable contribution of existing Seltos customers who have earned the special privilege of sharing the K-Code. I am sure they will do their bit to ensure that the legacy of the Seltos lives on."

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Launch (Photo: Paras Yadav/News18.com)

2023 Kia Seltos Engine

The Kia Seltos facelift will be available in 7 models – HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+ and X Line. Talking about the powertrain, customers will get the SUV with 3 engine options. The first one will feature a 1.5L normal petrol, the second one 1.5-litre turbo petrol. While the last one is powered by a 1.5L turbo diesel engine. The units will be equipped with a 6-speed auto-clutch manual transmission (ACMT), 6-speed manual (MT), and automatic transmission (CVT).

2023 Kia Seltos Expected Price

It has been reported that the brand might launch the c-segment SUV under the price bracket of Rs. 11.50 lakhs to Rs. 19.50 lakhs (ex-showroom). However, the company is yet to release official details about the same.