2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Creates New Booking Record, 13k+ Units Booked in One Day

The South Korean car maker Kia has successfully unveiled its much-awaited Seltos in India. Ever since the SUV made its official presence in the market, it became the talk of the town in no time. Now, the company has reported that the latest SUV has broken all the records by achieving the highest first-day bookings.

As per the details shared by the company, the car has received 13,424 pre-orders within 24 hours. The brand also revealed that out of the total, 1,973 bookings were made for the K-Code, a program launched by the brand in order to give priority delivery to selected customers. With this, the company claims that Kia has set a new segment-best record highest bookings numbers in one day in the mid-SUV segment.

How To Book 2023 Kia Seltos Facelift?

The automaker started taking official bookings for the newly unveiled Seltos on July 14, 2023. Interested buyers can pre-book the vehicle through the official Kia India website, as well as authorized Kia dealerships across the country by paying a token amount of Rs 25,000.

Here’s What Company Said on Achievement

Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, “It is an extremely proud moment for us to see the New Seltos taking forward the winning legacy of the outgoing Seltos. We are confident that the New Seltos will reinvent and grow the mid-SUV segment further. Whether its design language, segment-first, and segment-best features, Seltos continues to set newer benchmarks for the industry. Building upon the tremendous success of our K-Code initiative, we are actively exploring the possibility of extending this groundbreaking program to our future launches as well. "

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Engine

Talking about the engine, the SUV comes with a 1.5-litre T-GDi petrol engine, which generates a max power of 158 bhp power and 253Nm of peak torque. Apart from this, the car also has some advanced features, including an impressive Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), providing extra safety to the drivers.