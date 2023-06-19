2023 Kia Seltos Facelift India Debut on July 4, Deliveries Start Later

Kia Motors is all set to unveil the highly anticipated Seltos facelift in India on July 4, and car enthusiasts are buzzing with excitement. The price announcement is likely to be done by the end of July. However, the deliveries will begin sometime later.

This refreshed version of the popular SUV is a significant milestone for Kia, as it marks the first major update since the Seltos made its debut in August 2019. With a plethora of cosmetic enhancements, advanced technology, and an all-new turbo-petrol engine, the Seltos facelift promises to be a game-changer in the segment.

The recent spy shot of the Seltos facelift captured on Indian roads have given us an exclusive sneak peek at its undisguised exterior. The image revealed a distinctive front bumper design, exclusive to the GT Line models. On the other hand, the regular HT Line variants are expected to retain a bumper design similar to the international-spec model. This signifies a better differentiation between the HT Line and GT Line models compared to their predecessors.

Moving on, the Seltos facelift will flaunt a brand-new headlamp assembly with redesigned internals and LED daytime running lamps. Additionally, it will feature a larger and revised grille, new fog lamp housings, and an Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) module integrated into the bumper.

The rearend of the Seltos facelift will showcase a redesigned tailgate, with the highlight being the stunning LED light bar that connects the sleeker tail-lamps. Moreover, it will boast a redesigned rear bumper with a prominent faux silver skid plate. In the GT Line trim, the facelift will also sport two sporty exhaust tips, adding to its sporty appeal. However, it remains uncertain if these exhaust tips are purely for aesthetic purposes or actually functional. The side profile of the Seltos facelift will see minimal changes, but the variant-dependent 17-inch alloy wheels will feature a fresh design.

Moving inside the cabin, the Seltos facelift will offer a notable upgrade—a new twin-screen layout featuring a digital instrument cluster. Unlike the previous model, which had a single binnacle for the instrument cluster and infotainment system, the facelift will provide a more streamlined appearance. Additionally, the central air conditioning vents under the infotainment system will be slightly slimmer, and the HVAC controls will sport a refreshed look.

One of the key additions to the Seltos facelift will be the panoramic sunroof, which has become a sought-after feature in this segment. Furthermore, it is expected to come equipped with ADAS, making it the first Kia vehicle in India to incorporate this advanced safety suite. The midsize SUV will also offer six airbags as standard, along with safety features like hill-assist control, vehicle stability management, and more.

Under the hood, the SUV is likely to retain the existing 115hp, 144Nm, 1.5-litre petrol engine and the 116hp, 250Nm, 1.5-litre diesel engine. However, the eagerly anticipated turbo-petrol engine is set to make a comeback, now in the form of a 1.5-litre unit capable of generating 160hp and 253Nm of torque. This engine, shared with the Carens, Hyundai Alcazar, and Verna, promises to deliver an exhilarating performance. Gearbox options are expected to be carried over from the outgoing model.

Once launched, the Kia Seltos facelift will compete against formidable rivals in the segment, including the Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, as well as the upcoming Honda Elevate and Citroen C3 Aircross. Considering the array of new features and the introduction of the revamped powertrain, one can anticipate a substantial increase in the price of the Seltos facelift.