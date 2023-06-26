2023 Kia Seltos Facelift India Launch on July 4 - Expected Price, Engine Specs, Features and More

Kia India is all set to introduce the 2023 Seltos facelift on July 4 in the country. Let us take a look at what we can expect from the new model of the SUV.

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Features

The 2023 Kia Seltos facelift will have new LED headlights with DRLs, updated bumpers, and a redesigned front fascia with a bigger grille. Additionally, there will be updated taillights and new alloy wheels.

The 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system will be retained while the media controls and HVAC (Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) will receive an upgrade. The touch based controls below the touchscreen will be replaced by physical buttons flanked by two dials – one for volume and one for controlling the menus. It will also have a panoramic sunroof, which allows you to open it at a wider angle and hence give you a better view of the sky.

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Engine Specs

The 2023 Kia Seltos facelift will not have many mechanical changes. Both the 113 bhp 1.5L naturally-aspirated petrol and 113 bhp 1.5L diesel engines will still be available with the SUV. The 1.4L turbocharged petrol engine will be replaced by a brand-new, 158 bhp 1.5L turbocharged unit. There will be a variety of gearbox choices available.

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Price

As far as pricing goes, it is unlikely that there will be a big surge from the current ex-showroom price that ranges between Rs 10.89 lakh to Rs 19.65 lakh although the top-spec can be expected to price beyond Rs 20 lakh.

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Rivals

Competitors of the facelifted Kia Seltos include Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.