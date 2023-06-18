2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Launch in India: Clear Photos Emerge Ahead of Official Debut

Hyundai’s sister company Kia has created a separate fanbase of itself over the past few years, most of the credit goes to its feature-loaded mid-size SUV Seltos. Seeing the success of the vehicle, the brand decided to launch the facelift model, which will hit the Indian market around July, 2023. Ahead of the official unveiling, the model has been spied on many times during the test phase, revealing most of the important information.

Again! The upcoming Kia Seltos Facelist has been caught during the testing in Andhra Pradesh. But, this time, it has been spotted without any camouflage, and revealed overall design.

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Features

When it comes to the changes, customers might get a redesigned headlight setup, all new LED DRLs with a matte black finish strip over it, piano black front grills, and redesigned allowed wheels among others. Apart from this, if one watches the leaked photos closely, there is a small box, fixed below the front bumper, suggesting that the car might feature ADAS technology, which will provide more safety to the customers.

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Rear Look

Moving toward the rear profile, it seems like the Seltos facelift will get a slightly different bumper design compared to the international model. The vehicle also features L-shaped wraparound taillights, paired with an LED connecting light from both ends. In order to make it more aggressive and bold, the rear bumper also has been redesigned and gets what looks like a dual faux exhaust.

It has been reported that the Seltos facelift will follow the current trend, and might get an automatic panoramic sunroof. The car is also expected to be equipped with a 360-degree camera and heads-up display.

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Engine

The company will not make any changes in the displacement, which means the upcoming mid-size SUV will continues to offer a 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options. Amid this, a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine is also expected to come with a facelift.