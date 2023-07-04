2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Unveiled, Bookings Start from July 14

Kia Motors has once again raised the bar in the fiercely competitive compact SUV segment with the unveiling of the highly anticipated 2023 Kia Seltos Facelift.

This new SUV promises a plethora of cosmetic updates and exciting new features. The bookings for the Seltos 2023 are set to begin in India on July 14, providing enthusiasts with the opportunity to reserve their preferred variant.

The 2023 Seltos facelift will be offered in three trims: X-Line, GT Line, and Tech Line, providing a diverse range of options for customers to select from.