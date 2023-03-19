2023 Kia Seltos Launched in India, Price Starts From Rs 10.89 Lakhs

Kia Motors has finally launched the 2023 Seltos in India. The prices of the updated Seltos start from Rs 10.89 lakh and go all the way up to Rs 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The engines of the SUV has been updated with an aim to meet the BS6 Phase 2 and RDE emission standards that is all set to arrive on April 1.

Having said that, the vehicle now offers a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol and turbo-diesel engines. The sporty 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit has been axed from the line-up. This might be disappointing for some SUV enthusiasts as Kia’s turbo-petrol engine was livelier than most other petrol engines available in the segment currently. But it is being anticipated that the Korean carmaker will soon replace the old 1.4-litre turbo petrol with the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that has already made its way into the Alcazar and the Carens.

While Kia has raised the prices for the base petrol variant by Rs 20,000, all other petrol variants see a uniform hike of Rs 25,000. All diesel variants are now costlier by Rs 50,000. Besides the price hike & updated powertrain options, the 2023 Seltos will be rolled out with new features and a new transmission choice.

2023 Kia Seltos: Engine Specifications

Talking about the engines in detail, the 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol unit churns out 114 bhp power and 144 Nm peak torque. The 1.5-litre diesel motor, on the other hand, delivers a top power of 115 bhp and a peak torque of 250 Nm. Interestingly, the 6-speed manual gearbox on the diesel has now been replaced by a 6-speed iMT unit. The 6-speed torque converter has been carried over on the diesel. Meanwhile, the petrol engine is offered with 6-speed manual and CVT automatic gearboxes.

2023 Kia Seltos: Trims and Variants

The 2023 Seltos will be offered in a total of three variants – Tech Line, GT Line and X Line and seven trims - HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+ and X Line. The Seltos is one of the most popular cars of Kia. The compact SUV has attained an iconic character due to its practicality and imposing road presence.

In India, Seltos rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and MG Astor.

