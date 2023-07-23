2023 Kia Seltos Petrol Review: Style Meets Substance

Introduction

Before I start writing about the detailed drive review of the newly launched Kia Seltos Facelift 2023, I want the interested ones to take a moment, and forget all the existing rivals of this SUV in the market. Do not even think that the four-wheeler was launched to compete with any cars. Am sure you clicked on this article for a reason right? Clearly, your interest in the updated Seltos brought you here. So, let’s cut all the distractions and talk about all the good, better, bad, and worst things about this badass 2.0.

Ever since Kia as the company came into life in the Indian market, it somehow managed to create hullabaloo in the auto industry by launching the Seltos back in 2019 under the price bracket of Rs 9.89 lakh and Rs 17.34 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Since then, the decision of introducing the complete game-changer SUV was turned out so positive. The car was not only appreciated by customers but critics also could not stop themselves from drooling over the SUV. The vehicle also gave the company a fresh hope to spread roots and business further in the country.

As time passes by, the never-ending charm of Seltos started fading away as technology was evolving by passing each day, giving more options to choose from in the segment. To match the growing expectations of the customers, the company started experimenting with the vehicles, and year after year started providing noticeable changes in the SUV.

Later, after analyzing the market standards for approximately four years, the brand decided to give Seltos a major makeover in 2023, if they want to survive in the competitive market, where every single day a new vehicle takes birth.

Fast forward to July 21, 2023, the day when Kia launched the updated or facelift avatar of the ‘Badass in Tuxedo’ (Seltos) in the Indian market. The SUV was introduced at the starting price of Rs 10.89 Lakh and goes up to 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top models. To note, in case you already booked the 5-seater SUV, and wondering about the delivery. Let us tell you that the vehicle will start reaching the authorized dealership in August. And, might come with a waiting period of three to seven months, depending upon the model.

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift: Design Updates

Recently, even before the official launch of Seltos 2.0 in India, I got an invitation from Kia to drive their all-new yet hot-selling product in Maharashtra’s Nagpur. Everything was sorted by the company including the route, where the car would be driven, pit stops, and multiple stops where the one can test the unparalleled performance of the vehicle. Barely wasting a single second, I took my flight and reached the destination. Then, the brand handed me over the keys to the GT-Line 1.5L turbo petrol variant in glacier white, which looks nothing less than a beast under the classy suit.

If you are planning to purchase the all-new Kia Seltos, one thing I can give you in writing, it will make you fall in love with its aesthetic as soon as you lay your eyes on it. The car comes with dynamic contours, a powerful road appearance, and a muscular stance that creates an aura of sophistication and confidence. The redesigned tiger nose front grille with a sweet touch of chrome will definitely grab anyone’s attention real quick Apart from this, the updated sleek LED DRLs from both ends, LED projector headlamps, vertically installed ice cube-shaped fog lamps, and elegantly crafted body lines adds irresistible charm. Whether it is being cruised along city streets or conquering rough patches of roads, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels will captivate the eyeballs on every turn. When it comes to the rear profile, Kia also seemed to obey the trend by providing a connected LED Drl in a very elegant way.

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift: Interior Features

As soon as you open the door of the newly launched Kia Seltos facelift, the car welcomes you with the luxury cabin feels. For a moment it will give you a proper vibe as if you are entering some ultra-luxury car without making a hole in your pocket. The high-quality leather upholstery on the seats with GT-line badging on the headrest will definitely catch your attention in no time. As you sit inside the driving seat, and start digesting all these major changes, the massive single unit 26.03 cm fully digital infotainment system with all car connect technology, paired with a 26.04 cm digital cluster again will leave you with an open mouth. The huge Panoramic Sunroof is worth mentioning as it will definitely attract a lot of new customers in the upcoming days.

When it comes to safety, for which the company has been slammed many times. It feels like Kia has put some extra effort, and left no stone unturned in terms of safety. The company has introduced some massive updates in the all-new Seltos. Starting from the biggest ones, which are unbeatable in the segment is its level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), under which customers get more than 16 safety features that set up the bar so high.

Among all, the advanced Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist undoubtedly can be put on top as it offers ground-breaking safety to both passengers and drivers. With the help of the advanced feature, the car will not ask your permission before applying the brakes if some objects come in front of it.

The list also includes astonishing Lane Keep Assist, which allows you to keep your vehicle in a particular lane. To test this particular safety feature, I took the SUV on a highway in Nagpur, and forced the vehicle to go off-lane. The car immediately engaged Lane Keep Assist and got me back on my track. It seems like the car was shouting at me saying ‘Bro you need to learn the driving’. Apart from this, Seltos 2.0 comes with 15 safety features as standard. The list includes 6 airbags, Speed alert, HAC (Hill-Start Assist Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), Rear parking sensor, 360 camera view, blind spot view, and among others.

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift: Engine Specifications

The South Korean car manufacturer has introduced the all-new Seltos in three concepts- Tech Line, GT Line, and X-Line. The GT-line and X-line come with the only model. While the Tech-line has been divided into HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX and HTX+. The all-new 1.5L turbo petrol engine has replaced the older displacement and generates a max power of 158 bhp, and 253 Nm of Torque. The models are also available in the diesel configuration as well

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift: Driving Experience

As I mentioned above that I drove the GT-line version, paired with 7 speed DCT gearbox for almost 250 km. Balanced and rooted’ is the best word to describe my whole driving experience. There was not a single moment where I feel a lack of confidence while taking sharp turns on the roads. However, when shifted to the sports mode, there was a slight lack of punch, which is not a big deal until and unless you are driving the car on some F1 track.

The 18-inch alloy wheels help the vehicle to make a solid grip on the ground and make you feel the safest inside the cabin. Even on wet roads, the braking responded real quick. It does not through you on the dashboard if the brake pedal is pressed hard. The suspension also did great work on the rough terrain and made sure that I don’t feel the jerks when passing through some potholes or some unconstructed paths. The multifunctional steering is smooth and responsive, and easy to manage while the car is on high speed.

Verdict

I might sound biased here, but the fact is a fact! At the price range between Rs 10.89 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom), I think one should consider this feature-loaded and great-performance car if one planning to have one. From design to safety features to road appearance, and great performance, the Seltos 2.0 checks all the boxes without a single doubt. The car undoubtedly is a deal breaker and worth all the hype.