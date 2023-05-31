2023 Kia Seltos X Line Spied During Testing, Launch Soon

Hyundai’s sister company Kia has seen decent growth in the past few years, most of the credit goes to its hot-selling product Seltos. Now, the company is all set to give a major makeover to the top-end variant X-line, which has recently spied testing during the testing phase.

It has been reported that the upcoming X-line facelift is likely to come with the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, which will generate a max power of 157.81bhp and 253Nm of peak torque. The brand also might continue its turbo diesel engine option as well that comes in current model.

Kia Seltos X Line Design and Styling

The Seltos X Line facelift is probably going to share most of the design as the current model. However, customers can expect some noticeable cosmetic changes from outside. The leaked images also suggested that the upcoming X line variant might feature a little more aggressive design, updated grills and a redesigned bumper. If rumors are to be believed, the SUV is also expected to come with a new LED headlight setup, which might be smaller as compared to the existing model.

Kia Seltos X Line Features

The report says that the upcoming Setlos X Line variant is likely to have a dashboard that is the top model. The company might include a twin-screen configuration with all-car connectivity technology, similar to the one that comes in the all-electric Kia EV6. In addition, the dashboard may benefit from a few changes and a heavy dose of soft-touch components. We may anticipate Kia to provide the revised SUV with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) capabilities and a panoramic sunroof as these are the features that SUV lacking right now.

Kia Seltos X Line Launch

As far as the launch is concerned, currently, Kia is preparing to introduce a Seltos facelift, which is expected to hit the market around July 2023. However, there are chances that the company might officially unveil the car along with it. Meanwhile, the company’s authorisded dealerships will start taking unofficial bookings for the Seltos facelift at the end of June 2023. Amid this, the Seltos facelift 2023 will continue to compete against feature-loaded cars like MG Astor, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara