2023 Lamborghini Urus S India Launch on April 13, Stay Tuned For More

Italian luxury automaker Lamborghini is all set to launch its latest SUV model, the Urus S, in India on April 13. An official invite stating the same has been shared as well. The Urus Performante is currently the only Lamborghini SUV available in India, priced at Rs 4.22 crore (ex-showroom). We can expect the upcoming Urus S to be priced below the Performante.

The Lamborghini Urus concept was first showcased at the 2012 Beijing Auto Show as a family car that was relatively “sensible" by Lamborghini standards. Since its inception, the SUV has become the best selling Lamborghini model ever, hitting the 20,000-unit sales milestone in 2022. The Urus S was launched in the global market in September last year.

While the Lamborghini Urus S shares similar design and shape with the Urus Performante, it features a single-tone bonnet with cooling vents instead of the dual-tone bonnet on the Performante. There are also design changes in the front and rear bumpers of the Urus S. Moving inside the cabin of the Urus S, one could hardly see any new changes. However, there is a change in the material used. Usually, the automaker offers an Ad Personam program to the customers wherein they can easily personalise their vehicle. Right from the color to the type of seam stitches for the interior, the customer gets to choose everything. Having said that, we expect the India-spec Urus S to get the same.

Performance-wise, Lamborghini Urus S gets the same engine as the Urus Performante. The vehicle will draw its power from a 4-litre V8 twin-turbo petrol engine that generates 664 bhp power. Transmission duty will be taken care of by an 8-speed torque converter gearbox.

Although the upcoming Urus S is similar to Urus Performante. However, it does differ in case of suspension setup. The Urus Performante offers lowered, fixed coil springs. While the India-spec Urus S will get adaptive air suspensions as it is more comfort focused. Besides these, the upcoming model might get traction control modes like Sabbia, Terra, and Neve (Sand, Mud, and Snow) along with Sport, Corsa, and Strada (Sport, Track, and Street).

