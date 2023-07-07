2023 Mercedes Benz CLE Coupe Breaks Cover, Details Inside

In a significant move towards electrification, Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its highly anticipated CLE class, available in both coupe and cabriolet body styles.

The new CLE is not only a testament to the carmaker’s commitment to traditional internal combustion engines but also serves as a stepping stone for their increased investment in innovative all-electric models.

2023 Mercedes Benz CLE: Design

The CLE draws inspiration from the outgoing E-Class coupe and cabriolet. It further boasts the iconic Mercedes style, grabbing attention from every angle. The feature highlights include a commanding grille with a shark nose effect, an elongated bonnet, a gracefully curved roof with an alluring C-pillar treatment, and a steeply angled rear window that seamlessly merges into a sloping boot lid and a sleek rear end. The CLE boasts an extended length, than both the previous C- and E-Class coupes, surpassing its main rival, the BMW 4 Series coupe.

2023 Mercedes Benz CLE: Features

The cabin of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz CLE features a sophisticated 2+2 configuration. The newly developed front seats come with integrated headrests, heating, and four-way lumbar support as standard. The dashboard design takes cues from the latest C-Class, featuring a 12.3-inch instrument display and an 11.9-inch portrait-style infotainment screen.

The CLE offers a significantly more spacious interior than the C-Class coupe, particularly in the rear. While the boot space stands at 420 liters, slightly less than the 4 Series coupe, it remains ample for practical use.

2023 Mercedes Benz CLE: Engine Specification

The initial lineup of the Mercedes-Benz CLE includes four models, equipped with longitudinally mounted four- and six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, available in both rear-wheel and four-wheel drive options. The entry-level rear-wheel-drive CLE 200d features a turbocharged 2.0-liter, four-cylinder diesel engine, generating 197hp and 440Nm. Joining the range is the rear-wheel-drive CLE 200, powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter, four-cylinder petrol engine producing 203 bhp and 320 Nm.

The same engine powers the four-wheel-drive CLE 300 4Matic variant, delivering 257 bhp and 400 Nm. Topping the standard lineup is the four-wheel-drive CLE 450 4Matic, equipped with a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder petrol engine, delivering a remarkable 379 bhp and 500 Nm. The range-topping version accelerates from 0 to 100kph in just 4.4 seconds, reaching a top speed of 250kph. Notably, each engine incorporates 48V mild-hybrid technology, featuring a gearbox-mounted electric motor that provides an additional 22 bhp and 200 Nm for short bursts during acceleration. All models come standard with a 7-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. Furthermore, the CLE 200 is also available with the option of 4Matic four-wheel drive, alongside the CLE 300 4Matic and CLE 450 4Matic.

2023 Mercedes Benz CLE: Underpinnings

Based on the MRA platform, the CLE shares its underpinnings not only with the current-generation C-Class but also with the recently unveiled E-Class, set to arrive in India next year. As a result, the CLE marks one of Mercedes-Benz’s final dedicated internal combustion engine models.

The suspension setup consists of a double-wishbone design at the front and multi-links at the rear. Although heavily inspired by the C-Class, the CLE boasts a 15mm reduction in ride height, ensuring a dynamic driving experience.

Moving on, Mercedes’ AMG performance car division intends to introduce at least two high-powered versions of the CLE. While specific details are yet to be disclosed, enthusiasts can expect an exhilarating performance from these upcoming variants. Initially, the CLE will be available in coupe form, but Mercedes has confirmed that a convertible version with an automatic multi-layered fabric hood will follow later this year. Also, there is no official word on the CLE’s arrival in India.