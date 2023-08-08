2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC India Launch Tomorrow, Get Ready for Luxury SUV

Mercedes Benz is all set to launch the much-anticipated next-generation GLC SUV tomorrow in the India market.

This luxurious SUV has consistently ruled the sales charts for Mercedes-Benz India and enjoyed remarkable global success, captivating drivers around the world.

2023 Mercedes Benz GLC: Variants

The SUV will be available in two exciting variants: the GLC 300 4MATIC and the GLC 220d 4MATIC. Both versions sport the exceptional all-wheel 4MATIC system as standard, delivering a driving experience that conquers every terrain with unmatched prowess.

2023 Mercedes Benz GLC: Design

Design-wise, the new GLC retains its distinctive sporty edge. The AMG-spec aesthetic kit has given the grille a sporting edge that makes it stand taller and bolder. The GLC offers more opportunities for customization than ever before, including thinner LED taillights and customizable alloy wheels that range in size from 18 to 20 inches.

2023 Mercedes Benz GLC: Features

The interior has been updated. It features a brand-new MBUX layout with an 11.9-inch touchscreen entertainment system and a 12.3-inch driver display. Biometric verification raises the level of security, while new seats, a new steering wheel and redesigned air vents up the level of luxury. The MBUX trackpad is replaced with a wireless charging pad to stay current with Mercedes-Benz’s lineup.

2023 Mercedes Benz GLC: Engine

Under the hood, the vehicle is expected to come with two power-packed choices: a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a diesel engine, both coupled to a mild hybrid motor. The GLC 300 boasts of 254bhp and 400Nm, delivering a mileage of 14.72km/l. On the other hand, the GLC 220d churns out 194bhp and 400Nm, with an impressive mileage of 19.47km/l. Both powerhouses come equipped with a nine-speed automatic transmission, paired with the revered 4Matic technology.

2023 Mercedes Benz GLC: Safety Features

The safety levels has been increased due to the addition of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). An intriguing “transparent bonnet" feature has been unveiled in a new off-road mode. Other feature highlights include 64-color ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, and a cutting-edge Burmester sound system. The vehicle also offers a dynamic package that includes rear-axle steering and airmatic air suspension.

2023 Mercedes Benz GLC: Expected Price & Rivals

With the price tag expected to range from Rs 65 lakh to Rs 70 lakh, the GLC SUV steps right back into the competitive arena, locking horns with power players like the Volvo XC60, BMW X3, Lexus NX, and Audi Q3.y

2023 Mercedes Benz GLC: Color Options & Dimensions

The redesigned GLC will be offered in Nautic Blue, Mojave Silver, Selenite Grey, Polar White, and Obsidian Black color options. In terms of dimensions, the 2023 GLC stands at 4,716mm length, 2,075mm width, and 1,640mm height. The wheelbase extends to 2,888mm, while the front and rear tracks have gained 6mm and 23mm, respectively, for enhanced road-hugging stability.