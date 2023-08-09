2023 Mercedes Benz GLC Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 73.5 Lakh

Mercedes Benz has finally launched the 2023 GLC SUV today in the country. The luxury SUV is offered in two variants namely GLC 300 4Matic (Petrol) and GLC 220d 4Matic (Diesel). The former is priced at Rs 73.5 lakh (ex-showroom). While the latter costs Rs 74.5 lakhs (ex-showroom).

The release of the new Mercedes GLC has witnessed an impressive response, with over 1500 bookings registered since the commencement of bookings. The launch event took place at the brand new luxury boutique dealership named ‘MAR20X Showroom,’ situated in the corporate hub of Gurgaon.

2023 Mercedes Benz GLC SUV: Design

The 2023 GLC showcases a distinctively sporty aesthetic coupled with new dimensions compared to its predecessor. The vehicle boasts an extended length of 60mm and features a 15m longer wheelbase. Notable design highlights encompass a fresh grille, newly integrated LED headlamps, simulated chrome underguard, sleek roof rails, and striking 19-inch black-painted alloy wheels with a high sheen finish. This expansion in dimensions has contributed to an additional 70-liter boot space, enhancing practicality.

2023 Mercedes Benz GLC SUV: Features

The new GLC SUV comes equipped with an extensive array of features, including a captivating 12.3-inch digital instrument panel that appears to float and an expansive 11.9-inch central display. Marking a significant advancement, the 2023 GLC becomes the first Mercedes SUV to incorporate the latest iteration of the MBUX infotainment system.

2023 Mercedes Benz GLC SUV: Engine

Under the hood, The 2023 GLC is offered with engine options - A 2.0-litre in-line 4 turbo petrol and a 2.0-litre in-line 4 turbo diesel engines. The former generates 258 bhp power and 400 Nm torque. While the latter churns out 197 bhp power and 440 Nm torque. Moreover, the all-new GLC is enhanced with the second-generation 48V Integrated Starter Generator, which provides an additional 22 bhp and up to 200 Nm torque.

2023 Mercedes Benz GLC SUV: Safety Features

The 2023 Mercedes Benz GLC SUV places a strong emphasis on safety, boasting an extensive suite of safety features. These encompass seven airbags, Pre-safe technology, blind spot assist, active lane keeping assist, attention assist, active brake assist, and active parking assist.

2023 Mercedes Benz GLC SUV: Off-Road Features

This latest GLC SUV has been meticulously designed for off-road enthusiasts, incorporating a host of advanced features. Standard equipment comprises an off-roading drive mode and DSR (Downhill Speed Regulation). Furthermore, the off-road cockpit enhances the driving experience by providing vital information through dual screens and an optional head-up display. An exceptional feature known as the ‘transparent bonnet’ proves invaluable on challenging terrains.