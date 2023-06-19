2023 MG Astor Teased Ahead of Launch, Details Inside

The top car maker in India Morris Garages (MG), which is now owned by the Shanghai-based Chinese state SAIC Motor, has been ruling the four-wheeler segment for the past few years. Most of the credit goes to its hot-selling products Hector. Now, it is expected that the company might introduce an updated model of Astor with some noticeable cosmetic changes.

The company has already dropped a teaser photo on all its official social media handles, giving a slight hint about the upcoming updated Astor.

Upcoming MG Astor’s Expected Updates

Going by the images shared by the MG, it shows the SUV with the same alloy wheels as the current model. However, the photo did not reveal the front or rear profile, putting interested customers in suspension about the upcoming changes.

While sharing the teaser photos, the brand also captioned the post, saying Tech It Forward, which somehow gives a hint that there could be updates in features or connect technology.

Upcoming MG Astor’s Expected Features

We expect that MG might introduce some features that are currently not available in the SUV such as front ventilated seats, auto-dimming inside rearview mirror and wireless charger. Apart from this, the SUV is packed with advanced features that include a massive panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable driver’s seat, digital instrument cluster, dual climate control, and high-speed alert among others.

As far as the safety features are concerned, the four-wheeler comes with multiple airbags, parking sensors and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

MG Astor’s Engine

Under the hood, the feature-loaded SUV comes with both petrol and turbo engine options. The normal 1.5L unit provides a max power of 108bhp at 6000rpm and 144Nm of peak torque at 4400rpm. While 1.3L turbo engine generates a max power output of 138bhp at 5600rpm and 220Nm of peak torque at 3600rpm.