2023 New Kia Seltos Facelift Bookings 32K One Month

The 2023 Kia Seltos facelift has secured more than 31,716 bookings in the first month of its launch in the Indian market. Earlier, the new SUV had recorded the segment’s highest first-day orders. Kia India had started taking pre-orders for the 2023 Seltos from July 14 while it was priced in a range of Rs 10.89-19.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in the domestic market.

The brand further informed that nearly 55 percent of the total bookings were for the top-end variants (HTX onwards). It was also learnt that Pewter Olive paint scheme, which is India exclusive, got close to 19 percent of the overall bookings.

Commenting on the strong performance of the New Seltos, Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, “The New Seltos stands as the latest trailblazer, equipped with an advanced 17-feature ADAS and the most powerful engine in its segment. The commendable performance of the New Seltos can be attributed to both our loyal existing customers and the new members who’ve embraced the Kia family. We are confident that the New Seltos will script afresh success story and expand the segment significantly in times to come.”

The 2023 Kia Seltos facelift features include dual screen panoramic display with 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster & 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, dual zone fully automatic air conditioner, and 18-inch crystal cut glossy black alloy wheels.

Kia India has sold more than 5 lakh units of the Seltos since its debut in 2019 in India. The customers can book the new Seltos through the official Kia India website and authorized Kia dealerships across the country.