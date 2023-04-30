2023 Nex-Gen KTM 390 Duke: Test Mule Spied in Europe, Key Details Revealed

An Austrian motorcycle manufacturer Kronreif & Trunkenpolz Mattighofen (KTM) has been hitting the headlines for its upcoming next-generation 390 Duke. The bike has been sported many times during the testing phase. Again! It was spied testing in Europe with zero camouflage, revealing some of the major key features and design.

The upcoming 2023 KTM 390 Duke, which is reportedly likely to hit the Indian shore somewhere in late 2024, will come with brand-new bodywork, an updated design and some additional features. As per the test mule, customers can expect the sports bike with a typical KTM signature style fuel tank with Duke written in capital letters on it with white and orange stickers.

It has been reported that the bike might feature a new LED headlight, updated LED daytime running lights (DRLs), an updated rear profile with a new T-shaped tail light, comfortable seat positioning, orange color alloy wheels (similar to the RC390 ones), a new handlebar, redesign mirrors, an updated TFT display, which will allow the rider to monitor important information such as fuel capacity, RPM, navigation, time and whatnot.

As per the leaked images, the motorbike appears to be supported by a brand-new steel subframe made of cast aluminum that was probably added to save weight. Other mechanical changes include a new shock absorber mounted to the side of the new aluminum swingarm and a redesigned braking system similar to the one found on the current RC390. The photos also revealed that the bike might hit the market with preload and rebound adjustable offset mono shocks in the back and compression and rebound adjustable WP Apex forks up front.

Talking about the engine, the upcoming new generation 390 Duke is likely to feature a 373 cc engine, which will produce a max of around 43 bhp and 37 NM of peak torque at 7000 RPM. As far as the transmissions are concerned, it will continue to have a 6-speed gearbox. The new upcoming variant is also likely to have a cornering ABS system that will help the riders to have smooth and steady stops.

