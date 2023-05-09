CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Auto » 2023 Polaris RZR Pro R 4 Ultimate Launched at Rs 89.74 Lakh in India
2023 Polaris RZR Pro R 4 Ultimate Launched at Rs 89.74 Lakh in India

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 14:39 IST

New Delhi, India

2023 Polaris RZR Pro R 4 Ultimate (Photo: Polaris)

2023 Polaris RZR Pro R 4 Ultimate (Photo: Polaris)

Polaris RZR Pro R 4 Ultimate has been created exclusively for private spaces or events usage. It is not legal to use it on the Indian roads as yet.

An American automotive manufacturer Polaris in India, best known for making heavy off-road four-wheelers, finally launched the 2023 RZR Pro R 4 Ultimate in the country. The brand has introduced the all-terrain vehicle at the starting price of Rs 89.74 lakh.

The powerful four-wheeler was first teased at the company’s 10th authorized dealership showroom in Chennai. It has been created exclusively for private spaces or events usage. It is not legal to use it on the Indian roads as yet.

2023 RZR Pro R 4 Ultimate power and engine

The vehicle features a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine, which generates a maximum power of 218 bhp. It comes with an all-wheel lock system, which helps it to circulate equal power to four wheels. Apart from this, the 2023 RZR Pro R 4 Ultimate also comes with all four corners aluminum disc brakes for better stoppings.

2023 RZR Pro R 4 Ultimate Features

The RZR R 4 Ultimate has been built with a 406mm ground clearance, which helps the driver to move over obstacles or rough patches on the road easily. It is also capable of towing weights up to 336 kg. As per the official information, the off-road vehicle has a detachable six-point safety harness, which features a race-inspired steering wheel and adjustable bucket seats.

In addition, it has a 7.0-inch touchscreen with built-in GPS, and LED lighting, among other notable features.

As far as the suspensions are concerned, the 2023 RZR Pro R 4 Ultimate has a unique twin A-Arm design and a three-piece stabiliser bar, which provides the driver to have a productive journey of 686 mm. It has a three-piece stabiliser bar, high-clearance radius rods, and a boxed trailing arm with a toe link at the back, giving it a usable travel of 737 mm.

