2023 Porsche Cayenne Facelift Launched at Rs 1.36 Crore in India

The luxury car brand Porsche finally launched the facelift version of the Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe in India. Now, interested customers can purchase the Cayenne at the starting price of Rs 1.36 crore. While the Cayenne Coupe has been priced at Rs 1.42 crore. To note, the deliveries of the same will start from the end of July, this year.

As per the official information, only the base models of both cars are currently available in India. Both the models feature a 3.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine, equipped with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The four-wheelers churn out a maximum of 348 bhp and 500Nm of peak torque.

Also Read: Bollywood Actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene Gifts Herself Brand New Porsche 911 Turbo S Worth Rs 3.08 Crores

Know everything about 2023 Porsche Cayenne Facelift

The third-generation Cayenne comes with some noticeable changes that enhance the overall look of the car. It features a new front fascia with a reshaped bonnet, and updated matrix LED headlights, which now provide a better throw. The Cayenne also comes with 24 different alloy wheel options, which customers can choose from between 20 inches to 22 inches. Apart from this, the car now gets more than 11 standard colour options.

Moving towards the rear profile, Cayenne its signature styling features a lightbar linking the LED taillamps. However, the housing’s design and the LED components in the taillamps have undergone some minor changes. The brand has moved the number plate housing from the tailboard to the bumper, giving it a more aggressive look.

Talking about the interior, the all-new Cayenne now has a triple-screen dashboard layout, seems like the inspiration has been taken from the Taycan. When it comes to some major key interior changes, it included a 12.6-inch curved digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen centre console, and a 10.9-inch touchscreen for the front passenger (Only available on demand).

Read all the Latest Auto News here