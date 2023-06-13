2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Spied With Heavy Accessories, Check Details

The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer Royal Enfield has been working on an updated model of the Himalayan 450, which is expected to launch somewhere near the festive season. As the launch is approaching, the details of the motorcycle started surfacing on the internet as it was spied on many times during the testing phase.

Recently, a test mule was spotted full of heavy black camouflage, and where it was seen carrying some additional accessories including big aluminium side panniers and a top box.

2023 Himalayan 450 Accessories

Going by the leaked images, the upcoming off-road bike features a similar design of side panniers as the ongoing model. However, it seems like the company might have increased the size of the same for creating extra room for storage. Currently, the side panniers come under the price tag of Rs 29,900, excluding Rs 3,800 for pannier rails. The additional accessories provide a total storage capacity of 26 litres. While top box comes with an extra storage space of around 40-45 litres.

2023 Himalayan 450 Features

Apart from this, the bike is expected to come with auxiliary lights, mounted near the top of the radiator. It is also a part of an additional accessory. Amdi this, the much anticipated Himalayan is also likely to attract a lot of customers as it will be equipped with a lot of additional accessories.

In addition, customers will get options to choose the safety gear, which will include oil cooler guards, hand guards, master cylinder guards, engine guards and whatnot.

2023 Himalayan 450 Specs

As far as the engine is concerned, the company might launch the Himalayan 450 on a completely new platform. There are reports that suggested that the brand might introduce its other similar segment bike on the same platform. The feature-loaded off-road bike will come with a single-cylinder motor, which will generate a max power of 35bhp and 40 Nm of peak torque. The unit will be equipped with a 6-speed manual gear transmission.