2023 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Could Get These New Features, Suggests Spy Images

In the year 2020, Royal Enfield launched the Meteor 350 and it was the company’s first product to be powered by the J-platform 350cc engine. While the Meteor 350 became the pioneer for the engine which would later be used to power the likes of the Hunter 350 and Classic 350, it has in itself not undergone any major updates since three years of its launch. That may not be the scenario anymore. Royal Enfield has started testing the new Meteor 350 with some distinguishable additional features.

The 2023 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has more chrome than the outgoing model, suggesting that the adjustments are mostly made on the aesthetic front. Unlike the current model on sale, which has blacked-out components, the headlamp and engine housing are plated in chrome. Even the front fender has a bottom mud-guard that appears to be an addition to the fender itself. The biggest change right now is the switch from alloy wheels to spoke wheels with a chrome finish, which further amplifies the classic appearance.

In addition, a full-LED headlamp is said to be included with the motorcycle, albeit it is not seen in the spy photos. Mechanically speaking, the MY2023 RE Meteor 350 will be powered by the same 349cc J-series engine. The fuel tank is similar to the current model too. Only the range-topping Supernova variant is expected to get these updates, whereas the Fireball and Stellar may not change at all.

The 2023 RE Meteor 350‘s other features are probably going to stay the same. A 349cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine with 20.2bhp of power and 27Nm of torque in accordance with a five-speed gearbox power the motorcycle. It has dual springs and telescopic forks on its 19-17-inch wheels, and its braking system consists of a single disc at either end with dual-channel ABS.

These upgrades can result in a slight price increase. Currently, the Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova trims of the Meteor 350 range cost Rs 2.04 lakh, Rs 2.10 lakh, and Rs 2.25 lakh, respectively, all prices being ex-showroom.