2023 Tata Harrier Facelift to Feature New 1.5L TGDi Petrol Engine and ADAS Technology

Tata Motors is all set to launch the mid-life updated version of its popular SUV, Tata Harrier, in the coming weeks. Bookings for the new model have already begun across India. While the official details of the 2023 Tata Harrier facelift are yet to be announced, reports suggest that it will come equipped with the brand’s new 1.5L TGDi direct injection turbo petrol engine.

The automaker first showcased the four-cylinder motor at the 2023 Delhi Auto Expo. Furthermore, the engine claims a power output of 170 bhp at 5,000rpm and a peak torque of 280 Nm between 2,000rpm – 3,500rpm. The same gasoline engine is expected to power the upcoming Tata Curvv mid-size SUV and the updated Safari. It is also expected to be used in the ICE version of the Tata Sierra which is due for 2025. Tata further claims that the new petrol engine has an aluminum construction that makes it more efficient and frugal, with features such as dual cam phasing, a variable oil pump, and an integrated exhaust manifold in the cylinder head.

Also Read: Tata Harrier EV Breaks Cover at Auto Expo 2023, India Launch in 2024: Range, Battery and More

The new Tata TGDi petrol engine features a water-cooled variable geometry turbocharger that enhances the engine’s torque from lower in the rev range for improved acceleration. The new motor has low ownership costs due to its new valve trains and timing chains. The Harrier petrol version will be available with both manual and automatic transmissions.

Apart from the new engine, the 2023 Tata Harrier facelift will continue to offer the existing 2.0L turbo diesel engine along with the 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox options. The diesel engine was recently updated to comply with the stricter BS6 Phase II emission standards. It offers a power output of 168 bhp and a peak torque of 350 Nm.

The new Harrier is expected to come with advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) technology, providing advanced safety features. Other new features include multi-coloured ambient lighting, new upholstery, a new touchscreen infotainment system, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a 360-degree camera.

The launch of the updated Tata Harrier is eagerly awaited by car enthusiasts across India, and it is expected to create a buzz in the SUV segment.

Read all the Latest Auto News here