2023 Tata Harrier, Safari Facelifts India Launch by October, Check Launch Date and Major Changes

Indian car makers Tata’s hot-selling products Harrier and Safari, which have been breaking all the records in terms of sales are all set to witness a major update. The report says the company plans to launch a facelift version of both vehicles with big changes. However, the company has not revealed any official details about the upcoming version, but reports say the king-size SUV will hit the market somewhere around by October or November this year.

Customers can expect major updates in terms of interior elements, exterior design, updation in features as well as in powertrain also. Ahead of the official launch, both vehicles have been spotted many times during testing, revealing some key points and upcoming updates.

What to expect from facelift version of Tata Harrier and Safari

According to the reports and spy images, it has been suggested that both facelifts will come with a completely new front fascia and might feature a well-known split headlight design. The main headlamp cluster on the updated bumper is anticipated to be positioned vertically and more outward as part of the design upgrade.

There is also a high expectation that the company might introduce the vehicle with a new redesigned grille, enhancing the SUV’s road appearance. The headlamps will likely be connected by a full LED lightbar above the grille; this feature is also anticipated to appear in the next Nexon facelift, which is set to be on sale by August of this year.

