2023 Tata Nexon EV Facelift Teased; Unveil on Sep 7

After successfully breaking the covers from the much-awaited 2023 Nexon facelift, Tata is all set to turn heads by introducing the updated avatar of the mid-size SUV in EV. Ahead of the official debut, which is scheduled for September 7, the company has shared the teaser of the upcoming Nexon EV facelift on the internet, revealing the overall design and some of the key features.

The shared teaser shows that the upcoming electric Nexon will share a lot of design elements with the newly unveiled fuel-powered model. However, some blue strips on the sides and the ‘EV’ suffix in its name will make it different from its ICE sibling.

2023 Tata Nexon EV Facelift Design

As per the details shared by the company through the official teaser, the Nexon EV facelift will come with a similar rear design as ICE counterparts, including connecting LED DRLs, updated split headlamps, a similar bonnet, and an uplifted nose, which will give the vehicle a proper SUV vibe. It has been reported that the EV might be offered in a new color scheme, giving more options to the customers to choose between colors.

2023 Tata Nexon EV Facelift Models

Report also claims that the upcoming Nexon. EV will be offered in a single-tone body-colored finish and different yet unique alloy wheels. Some reports also claimed that Tata might drop the Prime and Max suffixes for the vehicle, instead, it will use Medium Range (MR) and Long Range (LR) to distinguish both the models. However, the company has yet to share the details about the same.

2023 Tata Nexon EV Facelift Battery

Under the hood, the Nexon. ev will continue to be offered in two battery packs- the 30.2kWh and 40.5kWh. The formers will provide a claimed range of 312km. While the latter one capable of generating a max range of more than 453km.