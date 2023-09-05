2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Bookings Open, Details Inside

Tata Motors has officially commenced the bookings of the highly awaited Nexon facelift in the country. Having said that, interested buyers can book the SUV at a token amount of just Rs 11000.

The 2023 Nexon facelift will be available pin a total of four trims namely Smart, Pure, Creative, and Fearless.

In terms of design, Tata Nexon facelift gets Curvv-inspired front fascia. It further features a slender grille, a split-headlamp design, new L-shaped LED daytime running lights, and dual-tone alloy wheels. The main headlamp clusters, thoughtfully positioned on the front bumper, further enhance the Nexon’s striking presence. The rear end boasts of a fresh set of LED tail lights connected by an LED light bar.

The cabin of the Tata Nexon facelift boasts of a revamped dashboard. The feature highlights include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a new HVAC unit with haptic touch switches, all-new 2-spoke steering wheel featuring an illuminated Tata logo, and a digital instrument console.

Besides this, the Nexon facelift also boasts of a 360-degree camera, a wireless charger, ventilated front seats for that extra comfort, an air purifier to ensure a breath of fresh air, and cutting-edge connected car technology.

Under the hood, the Nexon facelift houses a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, generating 118 bhp power and 170 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed AMT, and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic equipped with paddle shifters.

For those who prefer diesel power, the Nexon facelift retains the 1.5-litre diesel engine, ensuring you have options. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AMT gearbox.