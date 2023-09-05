CHANGE LANGUAGE
2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Bookings Open, Details Inside
1-MIN READ

2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Bookings Open, Details Inside

Curated By: Samreen Pall

News18.com

Last Updated: September 05, 2023, 12:51 IST

New Delhi, India

2023 Tata Nexon (Photo: Tata)

2023 Tata Nexon (Photo: Tata)

2023 Tata Nexon Facelift has been unveiled in India with stunning design and advanced tech. The bookings have already commenced at a token amount of Rs 11000.

Tata Motors has officially commenced the bookings of the highly awaited Nexon facelift in the country. Having said that, interested buyers can book the SUV at a token amount of just Rs 11000.

The 2023 Nexon facelift will be available pin a total of four trims namely Smart, Pure, Creative, and Fearless.

In terms of design, Tata Nexon facelift gets Curvv-inspired front fascia. It further features a slender grille, a split-headlamp design, new L-shaped LED daytime running lights, and dual-tone alloy wheels. The main headlamp clusters, thoughtfully positioned on the front bumper, further enhance the Nexon’s striking presence. The rear end boasts of a fresh set of LED tail lights connected by an LED light bar.

The cabin of the Tata Nexon facelift boasts of a revamped dashboard. The feature highlights include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a new HVAC unit with haptic touch switches, all-new 2-spoke steering wheel featuring an illuminated Tata logo, and a digital instrument console.

Besides this, the Nexon facelift also boasts of a 360-degree camera, a wireless charger, ventilated front seats for that extra comfort, an air purifier to ensure a breath of fresh air, and cutting-edge connected car technology.

Under the hood, the Nexon facelift houses a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, generating 118 bhp power and 170 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed AMT, and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic equipped with paddle shifters.

For those who prefer diesel power, the Nexon facelift retains the 1.5-litre diesel engine, ensuring you have options. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AMT gearbox.

first published:September 05, 2023, 12:51 IST
