2023 Tata Nexon Facelift India Launch in July

Tata Motors has announced the launch of its 2023 Nexon facelift in July. With its sleek new design and upgraded features, the car is set to take the market by storm. The new Nexon will boast a sportier and more aggressive look, with a revamped front grille and LED DRLs that will turn heads on the road.

Under the hood, the Nexon facelift will come with two engine options – a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Both engines will come with manual and automatic transmission options. The car will also come with improved safety features such as electronic stability control, hill hold control, and traction control.

The Nexon facelift will feature a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, voice recognition, and navigation. Other new features will include a fully digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, and a rearview camera.

The 2023 Nexon facelift is expected to be priced at around Rs. 7.50 lakh to Rs. 12 lakh, making it a budget-friendly option for those looking for a stylish and reliable car. With its upgraded features and competitive pricing, the Nexon facelift is sure to give its competitors a run for their money.

