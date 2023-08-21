2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Interior Images Leaked Ahead of Sep Launch

The eagerly awaited Tata Nexon facelift is once again the centre of attention after providing car enthusiasts with an enticing preview of the external design recently through an alluring computer-generated image.

With its launch just around the corner, slated for next month, Autocar has unveiled an exclusive image of the meticulously revamped interior.

Drawing inspiration from the cutting-edge Curvv concept, the interior of the Nexon facelift exudes a sense of futuristic elegance. The remarkably modern touchscreen setup and the sleek two-spoke steering wheel, which reflect the concept’s elegance, would capture your attention at first glance. Furthermore, the vehicle now flaunts smoother lines, sleek surfaces, and a noticeable reduction in physical controls. This further exudes an overall cleaner and more sophisticated look.

The magnificent 10.25-inch floating touchscreen display dominates the dashboard’s centre and commands attention. This infotainment setup is also present in Nexon EV Max Dark Edition. The 7.0-inch unit has been replaced with an upgraded user interface paired with unparalleled graphics. However, this 7.0-inch unit will continue to shine in the lower trims.

The dual-tone, textured finish of the dashboard strikes a perfect balance between style and comfort. The trapezoidal AC vents complement the theme while delivering an air of sophistication.

While the exterior and interior might have undergone a comprehensive transformation, the mechanical core of the Nexon facelift remains loyal to its origins. We can expect the reliable 120 bhp, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and the robust 115 bhp, 1.5-litre diesel engine to continue their reign. Besides this, a new DCT gearbox is anticipated to be offered along with the manual and automatic gearbox.

With a launch anticipated in the mid September, the Tata Nexon is gearing up to conquer the roads. As the curtain lifts, price revisions are to be expected, considering the extensive array of upgrades. The vehicle is all set to rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV300.

Source