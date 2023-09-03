2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Unveiled in India, Launch on Sep 14

After making us wait for so long, finally, the Indian car manufacturer Tata has unveiled the 2023 Nexon Facelift in India. As per the details shared by the company is all set to launch the vehicle on September 14. It will be introduced in 11 different variants, and this time each model will have its own name, instead of putting them under the X category name list.

Interested customers will be able to pre-book the vehicle from Monday, and the deliveries are expected to kickstart later this month. The mid-size SUV either can be booked online from the company’s official or by visiting the authorized showroom.

2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Features

To make it stand out from the crowd, and attract more customers this time, the company has introduced some advanced head-turning features such as bi-function LED headlamps with sequential LED DRLs, welcome and goodbye light animation, a hidden wiper integrated with spoiler, 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, 360-degree high definition surround view system with a blind view monitor, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 7-speed wet clutch intelligent DCA with e-shifter & paddle shifter, and high definition sleek floating infotainment system, supported by all the car connect technology.

2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Desgin

Talking about the design, the 2023 Nexon facelift has been inspired by its coupe SUV models, and given a completely modernized avatar. The four-wheeler comes with a chiseled hood, and aggressive front fascia, which makes it unique as compared to its competitors. The brand has tried to retain Nexon’s typical signature styling so that customers can differentiate between old and new models.

2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Engine

under the hood, the company has not changed anything in terms of powertrain, which means the vehicle continues to be offered with the same engine options. However, Tata invested some efforts by introducing more transmission options, which include a five-speed MT, a six-speed MT, a six-speed AT, and a newly added 7-speed DCT gearbox, equipped with paddle shifters.