2023 Tata Safari Facelift Interior Photos Leaked on Internet, Launch Soon

The homegrown car maker Tata is all set to introduce the updated or facelift version of Safari soon. According to the reports, the company expected to unveil the SUV somewhere around September, this year. However, the brand is yet to share the official details regarding the same. Ahead of the official launch, the car has been spied on many times during the testing phase, revealing the interior and overall design.

As per the leaked images, which are doing rounds on social media platforms, show a completely new design dashboard for the upcoming SUV. The leaked images also showed a new multi-functional flat-bottom steering wheel, similar Harrier EV concept that was showcased 2023 Auto Expo.

Upcoming Tata Safari Leaked Dashboard Photos

The steering wheel also can be seen having a lot of buttons including cruise mode, and volume control buttons among others. Apart from this, the photo also showed a black empty space in the middle of the steering wheel, which might feature the company’s illumination logo in the future.

Upcoming Tata Safari Leaked Cabin Photos

If one pays extra attention to the photo, a massive touch screen can be seen, which looks quite bigger than the one seen in Dark Red Editon. In addition, there is a yellow strip visible, just near the infotainment system, which might come out as glossy piano black in the future.

A driving sector with a rotary knob on the centre console, inspired by Nexon EV, giving a pure futuristic approach to the vehicle.

Upcoming Tata Safar Powertrain

Talking about the power figures, Safari Facelift 2023 is expected to feature a 2.0-litre diesel engine, same as earlier. The unit will generate a max power of 167.67 bhp and 50 Nm of torque. The vehicle will be offered in both 6-speed manual and automatic transmission engine options.