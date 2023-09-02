2023 Tesla Model 3 Facelift Breaks Cover; Check Price, Features, Range and More in Detail

Elon Musk-owned Tesla has unveiled an facelifted version of the Model 3, which is tipped to be one of the most anticipated electric vehicles of the year. Apart from including some brand-new features, Tesla has also made modifications to the design of the facelifted Model 3.

The interior has a fresh set-up, while the front and rear end of the sedan have also been redesigned. According to Tesla, it has enriched the aerodynamics of the Model 3 facelift, enabling more range as well as reducing the drag and wind noise. As of now, the updates are only available with the Tesla Model 3 European rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and long-range (LR) versions.

Even better than before pic.twitter.com/Wftu1jAxTp— Tesla Asia (@Tesla_Asia) September 1, 2023

It has been labelled as the “most aerodynamic Tesla ever,” which is said to have a drag coefficient of 0.219. However, the previously launched Model S already offers a drag coefficient of 0.028. The increased aerodynamic performance of the redesigned Tesla Model 3 is one of the most significant aspects that contribute to the vehicle’s efficiency rise of 8 percent. It is an increase of roughly 5 percent over the Cd of 0.23 of the prior model.

2023 Tesla Model 3 Facelift Range

The facelifted RWD Model 3 having 18-inch wheels can offer an estimated WLTP range of 344 miles (554 kilometres), whereas the LR model can offer a range of 421 miles (678 kilometres). That is an almost 11 percent improvement over the WLTP ranges of 305 and 374 miles of the outstanding models, respectively.

With the optional 19-inch Nova wheels, The RWD Model 3 has a WLTP certified range of 319 miles (513 km) on a single charge, while the LR model returns 391 miles (629 km). However, Tesla has kept the performance metrics unchanged. The RWD model can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 6.1 seconds, while the LR version takes 4.4 seconds for this. On the European test cycle, the new RWD variant consumes a power of 13.2 kWh for every 100 kilometres, while the LR requires 14 kWh for the same distance.

2023 Tesla Model 3 Facelift Features

The updated Model 3’s interior has been given a lounge-like appearance. The entire cabin is illuminated by the ambient lighting. Tesla has also housed better soundproofing materials and acoustic glass to make the environment quieter. Similar to the Model S and Model X, Tesla has switched out the column-mounted levers for steering-mounted controls in the Model 3.