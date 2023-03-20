2023 Toyota Innova Crysta Launched in India, Price Starts From Rs 19.13 Lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has reintroduced the Innova Crysta at a starting price of Rs 19.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker has already unveiled the MPV earlier this year. Following this, Toyota has even commenced the bookings for the same. The vehicle gets subtle changes on the front fascia.

The updated Innova Crysta is offered in a total of four trims namely G, GX, VX, and ZX. The older version of Innova Crsyta was powered by a 2.7-litre petrol unit. Toyota had discontinued the diesel engine. However, the updated Innova Crysta draws its power from a 2.4-litre diesel motor mated to a manual gearbox.

In terms of design, the new Crysta gets a refreshed front fascia. Having said that, the MPV gets a slightly smaller grille upfront, a new fog lamp housing, and a redesigned bumper. However, the rear end and the side profile of the MPV does not get any changes.

Moving inside the cabin of the 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta, it comes packed with a plethora of features. These include multi-zone climate control, powered driver seat adjustment, ambient lighting, leather seats in top-end trims, an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple Carplay & Android Auto, picnic tables for the second row, and many more. The ZX trim is the only one to be offered in a seven-seat configuration. While all the other trims are available in both 7- and 8-seat configurations. The safety kit consists of seven airbags, electronic stability control, front & rear parking sensors, and hill-start assist. Besides these, a three-point seat belt will be offered as a standard feature for all passengers.

