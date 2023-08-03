2023 Toyota Vellfire MPV Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 1.20 Crore

Toyota India has launched the 2023 Vellfire MPV at a starting price of Rs 1.20 crore (ex-showroom, India) in the country. Available in two trims namely Hi Grade and VIP Grade – Executive Lounge, it will be delivered to customers from November 2023 onwards.

2023 Toyota Vellfire MPV Features

The MPV comes with massage seats in the second row as standard. It also gets first-ever powered ‘pull-down side sun blinds’ to prevent excess sunlight in the cabin. Some of the other notable features include Remotely starting engine, Air conditioning, Control sunroof, Power windows thru app, Detachable smartphone-like power controls, Powered extra-large ottoman seats, Multi-function table etc. to name a few. Furthermore, there is a newly developed 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 15 JBL Speakers, Apple Car Play & Android Auto compatibility. The rear seat occupants are also provided a 14-inch entertainment unit.

The 2023 Vellfire also boasts of more than 60 connected features such as remote door lock/unlock, air conditioning, emergency services, vehicle diagnostics and driver monitoring alerts. As far as safety is concerned, the MPV is equipped with Toyota Safety Sense which includes several advanced amenities like Pre-Collision Safety, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Trace Assist, Adaptive High Beam LED Headlamps and Blind Spot Monitor.

2023 Toyota Vellfire MPV Design & Colors

Based on “Forceful x IMPACT LUXURY" design theme, the 2023 Vellfire MPV flaunts cutting-edge reverse slant emblem styling with sharp dynamic character lines on the sides. It is offered in three exterior colors namely Platinum Pearl White, Jet Black & Precious Metal. The cabin can also be availed in 3 themes: Sunset Brown, Neutral Beige & Black.

Sharing his thoughts on Toyota’s All-New Vellfire Launch in India, Mr. Masakazu Yoshimura, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “Today marks a momentous milestone in our India journey as we introduce the All-New Vellfire, a symbol of Toyota’s class-leading technology, comfort and elegance. We are thrilled to present this masterpiece to the customers which represents the pinnacle of luxury, while embracing a greener future."

2023 Toyota Vellfire MPV Engine

Based on the TNGA platform (GA-K), the MPV is powered by a 2.5L four-cylinder DOHC petrol engine with Toyota Hybrid System which comprises of an electric motor and a hybrid battery. The total power output and torque performance are rated at 190 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 240 Nm between 4300-4500 rpm. The 2023 Vellfire returns a mileage of 19.28 kmpl.

Also speaking on Toyota’s latest offering, Mr. Atul Sood, Vice President – Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “The All-New Vellfire delivery is expected to commence from November 2023 onwards. With this new launch, we are confident to further elevate the positive demand which the Vellfire Brand has established for itself over the last 4 years, since its first-ever introduction, in India. We are taking every effort to maximize the supply to the best possible & deliver the All-New Vellfire at the right time and right location to our discerned customers”.