2023 Toyota Vellfire MPV Unofficial Bookings Start in India, Launch Soon

Following the global debut of the Toyota Vellfire MPV, the company’s dealerships have unofficially started accepting bookings in India. A report by Autocar India suggests that the stock of the current model has almost been extended and buyers are being encouraged to upgrade to the new Vellfire. The discerning customers can secure their spot by paying an unofficial booking amount ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, depending on the dealership. Deliveries are projected to begin in late September 2023.

2023 Toyota Vellfire Design

Built on the company’s TNGA-K modular platform, the latest generation of Toyota Vellfire will initially launch in Japan. While the new model maintains its distinctive styling, it now boasts a slightly longer frame. With a spacious three-meter-long wheelbase, the Vellfire comfortably accommodates up to six passengers. The front of the Vellfire is dominated by six-slat grille that covers a large portion of the front fascia, including parts of the bumper.

2023 Toyota Vellfire Features

Stepping inside the cabin, Toyota has introduced a new and improved seat design, ensuring a more comfortable journey for passengers. The MPV features a large overhead console that allows passengers to conveniently control various vehicle functions. Multiple AC vents have been strategically placed to maintain a pleasant atmosphere, while newly designed pull-down sunshades add a touch of luxury.

Indian customers will continue to enjoy the Executive Lounge package. This premium package includes two individual captain chairs for the second row, complete with retractable tables and heated, ventilated seats.

2023 Toyota Vellfire Engine Specs

When it comes to performance, the new Vellfire offers two engine options. The first is a turbocharged 2.4L four-cylinder petrol engine, capable of producing an impressive 275 bhp and 430 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT gearbox. The second powertrain option is a 2.5L four-cylinder petrol-hybrid, delivering a combined power output of 250 bhp. This hybrid variant is expected to be exclusively available in India and comes with an e-CVT unit.

2023 Toyota Vellfire Launch Date in India

The official launch date of the Toyota Vellfire MPV in India is yet to be confirmed but going by the hints, it is likely to happen soon.

2023 Toyota Vellfire Price in India

The current model of Toyota Vellfire MPV is available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 96 lakh. The new model is likely to be priced around this range.